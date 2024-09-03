Youth Group and CIPP Celebrate National Payroll Week by Inspiring the Next Generation

LONDON, Sept. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Youth Group , the UK’s leading organisation dedicated to empowering young people in work, money, and health, is proud to announce a new partnership with the Chartered Institute for Payroll Professionals (CIPP). This collaboration is highlighted in the latest episode of My Duvet Flip , where Jason Davenport, CEO of the CIPP, joins Jack Parsons, the UK’s Chief Youth Officer and Chairman of Youth Group, for an in-depth discussion on the future of the payroll industry.



Youth Group: Leading the Charge for Youth Empowerment

Founded by Leon Marseglia and Jack Parsons, Youth Group is committed to supporting 100 million young people worldwide in achieving their goals across work, money, and health. The organisation has a strong presence with over 1.8 million community members and an annual reach of 97 million people, driving positive change through its various initiatives, including Youth Media, Youth Skills, and the widely popular My Duvet Flip.

Spotlight on the Payroll Industry

The latest episode of “My Duvet Flip” provides valuable insights into the payroll industry, a sector that plays a crucial role in the business world yet remains underexplored by many young professionals. Jason Davenport shares his extensive experience in the industry, discussing key topics such as the importance of understanding payslips, dealing with workplace challenges, and the evolving role of technology, including AI, in payroll processes. He also highlights the diverse opportunities within the industry, including international travel and cultural exposure.

National Payroll Week Launch

To mark National Payroll Week, Youth Group is releasing Jason’s guest appearance on My Duvet Flip with this special episode, underscoring the critical need to educate young people about the opportunities within the payroll industry.

Leadership Perspectives

Leon Marseglia, CEO of Youth Group, commented: “Our collaboration with the CIPP is a significant step in highlighting the payroll industry as a viable and rewarding career path for young people. Through ‘My Duvet Flip,’ we aim to inspire the next generation with real-world insights and advice from industry leaders.”

Jason Davenport, CEO of the CIPP, added: “It is essential to engage with those starting their career journeys early and offer them a clear understanding of the payroll profession. This partnership with Youth Group is a fantastic opportunity to share the diverse opportunities available in our industry and to encourage young people to explore this vital profession.”

About the Chartered Institute for Payroll Professionals (CIPP):



The Chartered Institute of Payroll Professionals (CIPP) is the Chartered Institute for payroll, pensions and reward professionals in the UK, and has more than 9,500 individuals benefitting from the CIPP’s membership benefits and CIPP-approved qualifications and training. The qualifications are developed, delivered, assessed, and awarded by IPP Education (a wholly owned subsidiary of the CIPP) and have been developed based on business and individual needs, to ensure they are providing the most relevant training in the market.

The CIPP’s policy and research team represents members and industry at government forums, ensuring they are informed and their voices are heard. In recognition of its excellence, the CIPP was awarded Best Overall UK Association at The Association Excellence Awards in 2021 and ranked 39th in the ‘Best Small Companies to Work For’ list in 2022.

About Youth Group: