US Digital Ad Spending Forecast and Trends, Q1 2024: Retail Will Drive Growth on Both Buy and Sell Sides

Most industries have responded to improving economic conditions in 2024 by increasing ad spending this year. Retail will have the biggest impact on overall digital ad sales by virtue of its rapid increase in digital ad spending, as well as continued increase in inventory through retail media networks (RMNs).

Key Question: Which industries are propelling digital ad spending growth in the US this year?

Key Stat: Retail will account for over a quarter (28.7%) of all US digital ad spending in 2024. By 2027, it will also account for over a quarter of the sell-side market through its RMNs.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

The digital ad market will be buoyed by both retail supply and demand

Digital advertising is experiencing a broad-based rebound

Retail and CPG are buy-side behemoths

Retail's effect on the sell side will soon rival its buy-side impact

The search/display mix will continue to stay remarkably stable

Retail still lags in video ad spending, despite growth

Retail and CPG will help social media continue its rebound

Sources

Media Gallery

Key Data

Retail's Share of the Sell-Side of Digital Advertising Is Approaching Its Share of the Buy-Side

Retail and CPG Continue to Be the Largest Buyers of Digital Ads

Retail Over-Indexes on Search, But Not As Much As Travel and Healthcare

Retail Under-Indexes on Video Ad Spending

Retail and CPG Account For Nearly Half the $82.9 Billion in Ad Spending on Social Media

