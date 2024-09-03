Asia Cooking Ingredients and Meals Market Overview 2024: Driving Routine and Impulse Eating Occasions

Dublin, Sept. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Driving Routine and Impulse Eating Occasions in Asia" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Driving Routine and Impulse Eating Occasions in Asia global briefing provides a comprehensive overview of the Cooking Ingredients and Meals market, providing insight on sales and market potential, retail distribution and company and brand shares. Analysis identifies emerging geographies alongside growth opportunities in the most developed, highest value countries.

Spending is set to improve in Asia Pacific, shifting consumer priorities from affordability to longer-term value seeking across channels. Brands must offer superior value regardless of time and place. Snack and meal solutions can tap into routine occasions to offer products that elevate monotonous and hectic times of day. At the same time, there are opportunities to tap into digital strategies to enhance impulse purchases and engage consumers.

It also offers strategic analysis of the key trends shaping the industry and consumer demand, such as health and wellness, sustainability, the evolution of eating occasions, in addition to ongoing considerations of convenience and value-for-money in the post-pandemic world. Insight into how these trends are shaping demand informs forecasts to 2028, clearly indicating how the market is expected to change.



Product coverage: Edible Oils, Meals and Soups, Sauces, Dips and Condiments, Sweet Spreads.



Key Topics Covered:

Executive summary

Introduction

Motivating value spend

Creating impactful routines

Expediting impulse occasions

Conclusion

