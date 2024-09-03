Plastic Pigments Market to record USD 22.5 billion by 2032, Says Global Market Insights inc.

Selbyville, Delaware, Sept. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plastic Pigments Market is estimated to be valued at USD 22.5 billion by the end of 2032, as per a recent study by Global Market Insights Inc.

Rapid advances in pigment dispersion technology for enabling more uniform and efficient coloring of plastics while reducing waste and improving quality of the products will amplify the market growth. The strong integration of nanotechnology in pigment production is leading to the development of pigments with enhanced properties, including increased opacity, brightness, and color consistency. Nano-pigments are also largely employed to achieve special effects in plastic products.

Several companies are increasingly seeking custom color solutions to differentiate their products. This ability to match specific brand colors and create unique shades is driving the demand for specialized pigments. The shift towards personalized and visually unique consumer commodities is further pushing manufacturers to offer a wider range of color options to drive innovations in pigment formulation. For example, in February 2023, FUJIFILM Imaging Colorants, Ltd., disclosed the global commercial availability of an extended range of colors to its high performance RxD pigment dispersions series for water-based inkjet ink formulation.

Growing demand for inorganic plastic pigments

Inorganic plastic pigments market share is expected to expand between 2024 and 2032, backed by strong application scope in high-performance applications like automotive and aerospace, where materials are exposed to extreme conditions. Inorganic pigments are also widely used in the construction sector for products like roofing, siding, and concrete, where long-term durability and resistance to weathering are critical. Rapid advances to improve properties, such as opacity, tinting strength, and ease of dispersion will also boost the product preference.

Rising usage in cosmetics

The cosmetics application segment is expected to account for a considerable share of the plastic pigments market by 2032, led by surging need to color the packaging of cosmetics, such as lipstick tubes, compact cases, and bottles. Pigments with UV-resistant properties are employed in cosmetic packaging to limit color fading and degradation caused by sunlight exposure. This is particularly important for products that may be exposed to light, ensuring they maintain their appearance over time. Moreover, plastic pigments are also used for creating visually appealing products that align with consumer preferences and regulatory standards.

North America to emerge as a lucrative market

North America plastic pigments market size is anticipated to record a notable revenue share by 2032 on account of the rising focus on sustainability. Household goods, including furniture, storage containers, and kitchenware, are largely made using plastics across the region, further necessitating pigments for aesthetics and brand differentiation. The surging usage of consumer electronics and home appliances along with the trend of sleek, modern designs with vibrant colors is driving the uptake of high-performance pigments to offer durability and color consistency in North America.

Plastic Pigments Market Participants

Some of the prominent plastic pigment companies include Atul Ltd., BASF SE, Cabot Corporation, Chroma Corporation, Clariant International AG, DIC Corporation, Harima Chemical Group Co., Ltd., Heubach Group, Kronos Worldwide Inc., Lanxess AG, and Merck KGaA. These industry players are placing persistent efforts on partnership-based strategies to match the rising end-user needs to widen their global presence. To quote an instance, in April 2023, Sun Chemical along with its parent company, DIC Corporation, showcased an extensive portfolio of pigments for plastics to deliver high standards of color and sustainability performance at the Shenzhen World Exhibition & Convention Center.

