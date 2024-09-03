Become A Trusted Advisor In Your Business: Corporate Governance for Secretaries and Company Directors Training Course

Dublin, Sept. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Corporate Governance for Secretaries and Company Directors Training Course - Become A Trusted Advisor In Your Business" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This course will help you master the basics of Corporate Governance, giving you the time to develop and take on more responsibility which should lead to a more fulfilling role. Find out how to change perceptions amongst your stakeholders and move away from administration to become a trusted advisor within your business.

This corporate governance for company secretaries and directors training course will give you the knowledge and the tools to become a valued and trusted adviser within your business. There is a lot of administration in the role of the Company Secretary or Governance Professional but that's not just what you should be known for. You should also be a respected person of influence.

Why you should attend

Get to grips with becoming an enabler, build relationships with key stakeholders and your influencing skills

Understand how to overcome common challenges and become more effective

Examine the benefits of corporate governance best practice and how this could work in your organisation

Clarify how to make the most of your experience and qualifications

Discover and maximise your USP, and see how you can add value

Learn what you need to do to maximise your impact and develop your role

Certification:

CPD: 3 hours for your records

Certificate of completion

Who Should Attend:

Business leaders

Company secretaries

Governance professionals

Legal professionals

Key Topics Covered:

How governance adds value

Common challenges and how to overcome them

The Company Secretary as an enabler

"Selling" the need for governance and influencing stakeholders

Speakers:



Monique Caswell

Beyond Governance



Monique has over 15 years' experience in the governance field. She was Company Secretary at Telford Homes Ltd (Previously AIM Listed),one of London's leading developers, with a focus on designing and constructing high quality developments across the capital and beyond. A role that was extended, following the take-over of Telford Homes by CBRE Group, Inc. to also include risk and compliance for the Telford group companies as well as global compliance project work for the CBRE group.



Prior to joining Telford Homes, Monique was Assistant company Secretary at Booker Group Plc (FTSE 250 Retail company) and prior to that RSA Insurance Group Plc (FTSE 100 Financial Services), and Dixons Carphone Plc (FTSE 250 Retail company).



Monique was part of the company secretarial team during the merger of Dixons Retail and Carphone Warehouse Group with sole responsibility for the crystallisation of the Dixons Retail discretionary and all employee share schemes locally and across Europe. She was also part of the team during the Booker and Tesco merger and responsible for the crystallisation and/or transfer of the Booker employee share schemes amongst other governance matters.



