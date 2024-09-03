Cranio Maxillofacial Fixation (CMF) Market Research 2024: Key Segments, Share, Regulatory, Reimbursement, Procedures and Forecasts 2015-2033

Dublin, Sept. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cranio Maxillofacial Fixation (CMF) Market Size by Segments, Share, Regulatory, Reimbursement, Procedures and Forecast to 2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Cranio Maxillofacial Devices includes devices used to restore the anatomic configuration of the cranium and facial bones (mandible, maxilla, frontal bone, and others). The Devices can either be internal or external. These devices are used in all types of Cranio Maxillofacial skeletal surgeries, including trauma surgery, oncologic surgery, orthognathic and craniofacial surgery.



The majority of cases requiring Cranio Maxillofacial Fixation (CMF) devices occur during sports/traffic accidents, violent assaults, work accidents/occupational hazards. Cranio Maxillofacial injuries cause frontal fractures along with cerebral damage, fracture of the anterior cranial fossa and closed brain injuries.



Each of the covered 39 countries color-coded and fully-sourced market models are equipped with epidemiology based indications with procedure volumes. The interactive excel deliverable covers value, volumes, product usage, average selling prices, market size and company share/rank analysis (wherever available). Moreover, analyst comments with qualitative insights offer context for quantitative data.

Currently marketed Cranio Maxillofacial Fixation Devices and evolving competitive landscape :

Insightful review of the key industry trends.

Annualized total Cranio Maxillofacial Fixation Devices market revenue by segment and market outlooks from 2015-2033.

Granular data on total procedures, units, average selling prices and market values by segment.

Global, Regional and Country level market specific insights :

Qualitative market specific information is available with global trends further broken down into regional trends. In addition the analyst analysts provide unique country specific insights on the market.

SWOT analysis for Cranio Maxillofacial Fixation Devices market.

Competitive dynamics insights and trends provided for Cranio Maxillofacial Fixation Devices market.

Scope

CMO executives who must have deep understanding of the Cranio Maxillofacial Fixation marketplace to make strategic planning and investment decisions.

Sourcing and procurement executives who must understand crucial components of the supply base in order to make decisions about supplier selection and management.

Private equity investors that need a deeper understanding of the market to identify and value potential investment targets.

Companies covered:

DePuy Synthes Inc

KLS Martin LP

Stryker Corp

Medartis AG

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Medtronic Plc

Weigao Group Co Ltd

OsteoMed LLC

