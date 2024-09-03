Thermal Management Technologies Business Research Report 2024: Increased Power Density and Growing Focus on Energy Efficiency of Electronic Devices Continues to Drive Demand - Global Forecast to 2030

Dublin, Sept. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Thermal Management Technologies - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Thermal Management Technologies is estimated at US$14.0 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$26.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9.4% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.







The growth in the thermal management technologies market is driven by several factors. Advances in electronics and the increasing miniaturization of components have heightened the need for efficient thermal management solutions to handle higher power densities. The automotive industry's shift towards electric and hybrid vehicles, which require effective cooling for batteries and power electronics, is significantly boosting demand. The proliferation of data centers, which generate substantial heat and require sophisticated cooling solutions to maintain operational efficiency, is another major driver.



Additionally, the expansion of renewable energy sectors, such as solar and wind power, necessitates advanced thermal management to ensure the reliability and efficiency of energy conversion systems. Government regulations and standards aimed at improving energy efficiency and reducing emissions are also propelling the adoption of advanced thermal management technologies.

Furthermore, ongoing research and development efforts to create more effective and sustainable cooling solutions are expected to support market growth, enabling the production of cutting-edge thermal management systems that cater to the evolving needs of various industries.



Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Thermal Management Hardware segment, which is expected to reach US$17.4 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 8.5%. The Thermal Management Software segment is also set to grow at 11.2% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $2.8 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 10.9% CAGR to reach $5.3 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Key Topics Covered:



MARKET OVERVIEW

Increased Power Density and Growing Focus on Energy Efficiency of Electronic Devices Continues to Drive Demand for Thermal Management Technologies

Global Economic Update

Thermal Management Technologies - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

Thermal Management: A Prelude

Components Thermal Management Products

Role of Heat Sinks and Cooling Systems

Recent Market Activity

Influencer/Product/Technology Insights

World Brands

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Advanced Materials Shape Development of New Thermal Management Solutions

Development and Optimization of TIMs Continues to Evolve to Display Improved Heat Dissipation

AI Driven Predictive Thermal Management : An Evolving Paradigm

Tailored Thermal Management Solutions for Specific Applications of AI Across Industries

Focus Grows on AI's Role in Revolutionizing Data Center Thermal Management

Advancements in AI Creates the Need for Better Thermal Management Solutions

Ongoing Evolution of Consumer Electronics Drive the Importance of Effective Thermal Management

Bright Outlook for Consumer Electronics Bodes Well for Market Growth

Phase Change Materials Gain Increasing Attention to Address Thermal Challenges Posed by Next Generation Electronic Devices.

Advent of 5G Brings Forth New Challenges for Thermal Management

Encouraging Outlook for Automobile Production in 2024, Despite Disruptions, Bodes Well for the Growth

As the Automotive Industry Transitions towards E- mobility, the Role of Thermal Management becomes Increasingly Significant

Smart Technology to Aid Thermal Management in EVs

Effective Thermal Management Remains Pivotal for Reliable and Efficient Operation of Data Centers

Data Centers as the Backbone of Modern Digital Economy Provides Strong Foundation for Growth of Thermal Management Technologies

Edge Computing Drives Trends in Thermal Management

Exploring Thermal Management in Semiconductors

3D Packaging in Semiconductor Industry Poses a Growing Challenge for Thermal Management Technologies

Nanotechnology & Packaging Innovations for Thermal Management in Defense Domain

