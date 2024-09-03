REMSleep Patent Application Has Been Allowed by the United States Patent and Trademark Office

CLEARWATER, FL, Sept. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- REMSleep Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: RMSL) announces that another utility patent for its Nasal Ventilation System has been allowed by the United States Patent and Trademark Office. REMSleep will file the necessary paperwork to pay for issuance and, thereafter, REMSleep should be awarded a patent in approximately 8 weeks. REMSleep will maintain a continuation application for adding any improvements and/or changes to the patent lineage.



REMSleep is now waiting on delivery of silicone raw materials from supply chain to produce inventory for market launch. We are expecting materials to arrive to manufacturer approximately first week of October. Production should be available a few days after and we will begin shipping samples to distributors, etc. During this period, we are making all necessary preparations to be fully regulatory compliant with FDA for the launch of the Deltawave CPAP pillows interface.

Immediately after launch of the Deltawave REMSleep intends to submit 510K application for its next generation “Longevity”. The Longevity CPAP pillows interface 510K application is expected to take approximately 5 months to clearance. The “Longevity” design is complete, and no additional R&D is needed. There will be a third generation CPAP interface mask to follow Longevity. We expect to have the third-generation pillows mask to market by end of 2025. We expect REMSleep to be a substantial company by end of 2025.

About REMSleep Holdings, Inc.

REMSleep Holdings, Inc. is a medical device manufacturer dedicated to forever changing the level of treatment provided to obstructive sleep apnea patients. Our focus is primarily designing and manufacturing devices and products for the treatment of sleep apnea and other respiratory conditions. With over 30 years of collective experience in CPAP therapy, the REMSleep team has extensive knowledge and understanding of CPAP and the challenges of patient compliance. We diligently strive for our products to make a difference and improve the condition of those suffering from sleep apnea.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements regarding the Company. All statements, other than statements of historical fact included herein, are "forward-looking statements" including statements regarding the Company’s future prospects and risks in investing in Company’s common stock. These statements are based upon the Company's current expectations and speak only as of the date hereof. Financial performance in one period does not necessarily mean continued or better performance in the future. The Company's actual results in any endeavor may differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statements as a result of various factors and uncertainties, which factors or uncertainties may be beyond our ability to foresee or control. Other risk factors include the status of the Company's common stock as a "penny stock" and those risk factors stated in reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission or SEC on its EDGAR website (URL:www.sec.gov)

Contact:

REMSleep Holdings, Inc.

14175 ICOT Blvd

Suite 300

Clearwater, FL 33760

Email: twood@remsleep.com

Phone: 912-590-2001