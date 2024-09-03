Calibre’s Marathon Pit Ore Control Drilling at the Valentine Gold Mine Yields 44% Additional Gold on 47% Higher Grades Than Modelled in the 2022 Mineral Reserve

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calibre Mining Corp. (TSX: CXB; OTCQX: CXBMF) (the "Company" or "Calibre") is pleased to announce partial ore control reverse circulation (“RC”) infill drill results from the Marathon Pit (“Marathon”), one of three open pits comprising the Valentine Gold Mine (“Valentine”) in Newfoundland & Labrador, Canada. The current 14-year life of mine plan, which includes the Leprechaun, Berry and Marathon open pits, hosts 2022 Mineral Reserves of 51.6 million tonnes grading 1.62 g/t gold containing 2.7 million ounces1. At the Marathon pit, the Company drilled 196 RC holes totaling 4,915 metres in three benches slated for mining in 2025. When comparing approximately the same tonnage to the 2022 Mineral Reserve model over three planned mining benches, the Ore Control Block model yields significantly more gold than the 2022 Mineral Reserve model due to 47% higher grades. These results coupled with the Leprechaun ore control results (see news release dated February 14, 2024) substantiate the 2022 Mineral Reserve and increase confidence.



Darren Hall, President and Chief Executive Officer of Calibre, stated: “The results from the initial Marathon pit ore control drilling are very encouraging with 47% higher gold grades resulting in 44% additional ounces vs the 2022 Mineral Reserve in the same area. Given these results, and construction at 77%, our confidence continues to increase as we responsibly advance towards first gold at Valentine during Q2, 2025.

Diamond drilling is also underway as part of our expanded, 100,000 metre program (see news release dated July 15, 2024) with three rigs targeting new gold mineralization along the Valentine Lake Shear Zone. We look forward to the first results expected in the coming weeks as we remain excited about the vast potential to yield further significant gold discoveries within the Valentine land package.”

Comparison of the Marathon Pit Ore Control Block Model to 2022 Mineral Reserve

Bench Ore Control Block Model 2022 Mineral Reserve Percent Difference Tonnes Grade (g/t Au) Ounces Tonnes Grade (g/t Au) Ounces Tonnes Grade (g/t Au) Ounces 344 36,065 1.32 1,526 36,441 1.06 1,245 -1 % +24 % +23 % 338 81,608 2.40 6,298 82,789 1.76 4,675 -1 % +37 % +35 % 332 73,237 2.37 5,591 75,718 1.40 3,410 -3 % +69 % +64 % Total 190,901 2.19 13,415 194,948 1.49 9,330 -2 % +47 % +44 %

Quality Assurance/Quality Control

QA/QC protocols followed at the Valentine Gold Project for the RC ore control drilling include the insertion of blanks and standards at regular intervals in each sample batch. RC drillhole cuttings are cone split at the rig to nominally 2.5 kg samples, shipped to the SGS facility in Grand Falls-Windsor for preparation, split to 1 kg, and then shipped to SGS Burnaby, BC. for gold analysis by the LeachWELL method.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release was approved by David Schonfeldt P.GEO, Calibre Mining’s Corporate Chief Geologist and a "Qualified Person" under National Instrument 43-101.

About Calibre

Calibre (TSX:CXB) is a Canadian-listed, Americas focused, growing mid-tier gold producer with a strong pipeline of development and exploration opportunities across Newfoundland & Labrador in Canada, Nevada and Washington in the USA, and Nicaragua. Calibre is focused on delivering sustainable value for shareholders, local communities and all stakeholders through responsible operations and a disciplined approach to growth. With a strong balance sheet, a proven management team, strong operating cash flow, accretive development projects and district-scale exploration opportunities Calibre will unlock significant value.

