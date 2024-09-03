Interactive Display Market Worth $18.51 Billion, Globally, by 2031 - Exclusive Report by The Insight Partners

US & Canada, Sept. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The increasing applications of the interactive display are contributing to the growing Interactive Display Market Size and Growth 2031 . Moreover, growing investment in Al technologies and the expansion of the education, BFSI, and retail industries are expected to continue to propel the market during the forecast period. For instance, Samsung Electronics America, Inc. showcased new AI-powered upgrades to its Interactive Display (model name: WAD) at the 2024 ISTELive conference in Denver (June 23–26). First launched in May 2024, the Interactive Display WAD series is set to offer cutting-edge generative AI capabilities through the Samsung AI Class Assistant to help educators save time and focus on guiding students through their learning journeys.





An interactive display is most frequently utilized in meeting rooms, classrooms, and other collaborative settings due to their high user engagement and interactive learning and collaboration. The increasing digitization and expansion of industries such as education, retail & e-commerce, BFSI, and entertainment are driving the interactive display market.









Key Factors Impacting the Market:

Market Dynamics

Increasing Need for Effective Collaboration: The interactive display enables users to present two or more items simultaneously on a single screen and enhance information visualization through intelligent watching. Therefore, the governments of several nations are making more investments in interactive displays to create appropriate infrastructure for digital classrooms and promote smart education frameworks. For instance, the US spent around US$ 1,100 billion in September 2022 on updating and repairing dilapidated school facilities, according to the Center for American Progress (CAP). Similarly, in December 2023, the Indian government declared that 120 government schools in Noida will implement the Sampark Smart Shala Smart Block Program to form smart classrooms. The market participants are further encouraged to provide novel solutions to simplify teaching and learning procedures. For example, LG Electronics Inc. debuted the LG CreateBoard Interactive whiteboard solution in May 2023, intended for use in online learning environments. Teachers and students can both observe or access this interactive display, which offers a fluid writing and sketching experience. Thus, the market for interactive displays is propelling considerably owing to the growing need for smart learning.

Regional Overview:

The geographic scope of the interactive display market entails five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and South America. In 2023, Asia Pacific led the market, followed by North America and Europe.

The Asia Pacific interactive display market is divided into China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, and the Rest of Asia Pacific. Interactive displays are gaining significant traction owing to the noticeable growth of the hospitality sector in the region. The Hotel Operators' Sentiment Survey 2023 report states that average daily rates (ADRs) in Bali, Phuket, and Singapore have increased by over 20% post-pandemic, primarily due to leisure travelers. Further, 77% of the hotels in the area anticipate increasing occupancy rates in 2024, particularly in the premium and upper-market segments. Furthermore, in the upcoming 6–12 months, nations such as China, Australia, South Korea, and Japan are expected to witness favorable growth in their respective hospitality industries.

Similarly, the healthcare industry is becoming more digital in the region. For instance, the Indian government has launched a number of projects, including the e-Hospital, Aarogya Setu, CoWIN App, e-Sanjeevani, and Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission, to increase the availability of healthcare facilities and services across the nation. Furthermore, in March 2022, the Australian government announced the modernization of the Australian healthcare system with an investment of US$ 74.91 million (AU$ 107.2 million). Therefore, the increasing number of initiatives for digitizing the healthcare industry is anticipated to fuel the interactive display market growth in Asia Pacific.







Recent Developments by Region:

Competitive Landscape:

The interactive display market is highly fragmented owing to the presence of several local and international players. The manufacturers either offer their products directly or through different agencies, suppliers, distributors, and dealers. Also, these products are offered through online channels. A few key players operating in the interactive display market are Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, LG Electronics Inc, Panasonic Holdings Corp, Sharp Electronics Corp, Hitachi Ltd, BenQ Corporation, and BOE Technology Group Co Ltd.





