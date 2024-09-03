Grease Barrier Market is Expected to Reach a Valuation of US$ 1,483.1 Million at a CAGR of 5.1% by 2034 | Fact.MR Report

Rockville, MD , Sept. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global Grease Barrier Market is estimated to reach a valuation of US$ 900.8 million in 2024 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period of (2024 to 2034).



The grease barrier market is poised for significant growth in the coming years, driven by a combination of factors that are transforming the way industries approach food safety and contamination control. To prevent the migration of oils and grease substances out of the packaged article, there is an increasing need for advanced grease barrier solutions that can keep up with the demands of high-volume production and processing.

Demand for sustainable packaging plays a significant role in driving growth in the grease barrier market. The growing trend towards sustainability and environmental responsibility is driving demand for eco-friendly grease barrier solutions that can reduce waste and minimize environmental impact.

In addition, government regulations and standards are also driving growth in the grease barrier market. Governments around the world are implementing stricter regulations on food safety and quality control, as, the Food Safety Modernization Act (FSMA) in the United States has mandated that food manufacturers implement Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Points (HACCP) systems to prevent contamination and ensure food safety.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study:

The global Grease Barrier market is projected to grow at 1% CAGR and reach US$ 1,483.1 million by 2034

in 2024 Fast Food Packaging under application type is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5% creating an absolute $ opportunity of US$ 142.1 million between 2024 and 2034

creating an absolute $ opportunity of between 2024 and 2034 North America and East Asia are expected to create an absolute $ opportunity of US$ 300.4 million collectively

“High demand for the fast food packaging boosts the grease barrier market,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Leading Players Driving Innovation in the Grease Barrier Market:

BASF; DOW; Daikin; Solenis; Kuraray; H.B. Fuller; Actega; Seigwerk; Stahl; Michelman; Mica Corp; H.B. Fuller; Mcpolymers; Archroma; Chemline; Other Prominent Players.

Market Development:

Market growth is being driven by global demand for the grease barrier in the packaging industry's thriving food and beverages sectors. Advancements in the technology to manufacture grease barrier products increase the grease barrier applications in various industries, ultimately increasing the grease barrier's market share in the packaging industry.

The global grease barrier market key players are focusing on expansion activities owing to increased demand for grease barriers. With such increasing demand, manufacturers are also looking forward to expanding their production capacity.

For instance, In May 2023, BASF extended its ecovio® portfolio for extrusion coating on paper and board by adding a certified home as well as Industrial compostable grade for cold and hot food packaging. The new extrusion coating grade ecovio® 70 PS14H6 is food-contact approved and shows excellent barrier properties against liquids, fats, grease, and mineral oil as well as temperature stability at boiling water (up to 100°C).

Grease Barrier Industry News:

In July 2021, Dow Packaging and Specialty Plastics, a business unit of Dow Developed, polyethylene(PE)-based, high-barrier food pouch, that is designed to enable recyclability in PE-streams. The pouches have been created together with Syntegon, Comexi, Ticinoplast, and Plastchim-T.

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global grease barrier market, presenting historical data for 2019 to 2023 and forecast statistics for 2024 to 2034.

The study reveals essential insights based on the Global Grease Barrier Market Analysis, By Application (Fast Food Packaging, Frozen Food, Drinking Cups, Ice Cream, Cups & Cones, Microwave Packaging, Bakery Products, Dairy Products, Delicate Foods, Dry Foods, Liquid Products, Pet Food, Paper Plates, Chocolate Wrappers), By Material Type (Polyethylene (PE), Polypropylene (PP), Polyethylene terephthalate (PET), Polyvinylidene chloride (PVDC), Wax, Biodegradable polymers, Others) and across major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, South Asia, and Pacific, Middle East & Africa).

Segmentation of Grease Barrier Industry Research:

By Material Type :

Polyethylene (PE)

Polypropylene (PP)

Polyethylene terephthalate (PET)

Polyvinylidene chloride (PVDC)

Wax

Biodegradable polymers

Others

By Application :

Fast Food Packaging

Frozen Food

Drinking Cups (Hot & Cold)

Ice Cream Cups & Cones

Microwave Packaging (Trays & Cups)

Bakery Products

Dairy Products (excluding cups)

Delicate Foods

Dry Foods (Cereals, Sweets, Savory)

Liquid Products

Pet Food

Paper Plates

Chocolate Wrappers

