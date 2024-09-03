Gain Therapeutics to Participate at H.C. Wainwright 26th Annual Global Investment Conference

BETHESDA, Md., Sept. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gain Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: GANX) (“Gain”, or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company leading the discovery and development of the next generation of allosteric small molecule therapies, today announced that Gene Mack, Interim CEO and current CFO of Gain, and Jonas Hannestad, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Medical Officer of Gain, will participate in a corporate presentation and one-on-one meetings at the H.C. Wainwright 26th Annual Global Investment Conference taking place September 9-11, 2024.



If you are interested in meeting with the Gain Therapeutics team during the conference, please email meetings@hcwco.com.

About Gain Therapeutics, Inc.

Gain Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company leading the discovery and development of next generation allosteric therapies. Gain’s lead drug candidate, GT-02287 for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease with or without a GBA1 mutation, is currently being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial.

Leveraging AI-supported structural biology, proprietary algorithms, and supercomputer-powered physics-based models, the company’s Magellan™ drug discovery platform can identify novel allosteric binding sites on disease-implicated proteins, pinpointing pockets that cannot be found or drugged with current technologies. Its AI and machine-learning tools and virtual screening capabilities leverage the emerging on-demand compound libraries covering vast chemical spaces of over five trillion compounds to identify and select suitable small molecule hits for experimental validation.

Gain’s unique approach enables the discovery of novel, allosteric small molecule modulators that can restore or disrupt protein function. Deploying its highly advanced platform, Gain is accelerating drug discovery and unlocking novel disease-modifying treatments for untreatable or difficult-to-treat disorders including neurodegenerative diseases, rare genetic disorders and oncology.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains “forward-looking statements” made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are typically preceded by words such as “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “will,” “may,” “should,” or similar expressions. These forward-looking statements reflect management’s current knowledge, assumptions, judgment and expectations regarding future performance or events. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in such statements are reasonable, they give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct or that those goals will be achieved, and you should be aware that actual results could differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, risks associated with market conditions and the satisfaction of customary closing conditions related to the offering and uncertainties related to the offerings and the use of proceeds from the offerings. For a further description of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the Company’s business in general, please refer to the Company’s prospectus supplement to be filed with the SEC, and the documents incorporated by reference therein, including the Company’s Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 and Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. All forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary notice. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. We have no obligation, and expressly disclaim any obligation, to update, revise or correct any of the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investor Contacts:

Apaar Jammu and Chuck Padala

ajammu@gaintherapeutics.com

chuck@lifesciadvisors.com

Media Contacts:

Russo Partners

Nic Johnson and Elio Ambrosio

nic.johnson@russopartnersllc.com

elio.ambrosio@russopartnersllc.com

(212) 845-4242