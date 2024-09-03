Viracta Therapeutics to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 26th Annual Global Investment Conference

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: VIRX), a clinical-stage precision oncology company focused on the treatment and prevention of virus-associated cancers that impact patients worldwide, today announced that Mark Rothera, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the H.C. Wainwright 26th Annual Global Investment Conference taking place in New York City on Wednesday, September 11, 2024, at 8:30 a.m. EDT.



A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investors section of the Viracta website under "Events and Presentations" and archived for 90 days.

About Viracta Therapeutics, Inc.

Viracta is a clinical-stage precision oncology company focused on the treatment and prevention of virus-associated cancers that impact patients worldwide. Viracta’s lead product candidate is an all-oral combination therapy of its proprietary investigational drug, nanatinostat, and the antiviral agent valganciclovir (collectively referred to as Nana-val). Nana-val is currently being evaluated in multiple ongoing clinical trials, including a potentially registrational, global, multicenter, open-label Phase 2 basket trial for the treatment of multiple subtypes of relapsed or refractory (R/R) Epstein-Barr virus-positive (EBV+) lymphoma (NAVAL-1), as well as a multinational, open-label Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with recurrent or metastatic (R/M) EBV+ nasopharyngeal carcinoma (NPC) and other advanced EBV+ solid tumors. Viracta is also pursuing the application of its “Kick and Kill” approach in other virus-related cancers.

For additional information, please visit www.viracta.com.

Investor Relations Contact:

Michael Faerm

Chief Financial Officer

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc.

ir@viracta.com

SOURCE Viracta Therapeutics, Inc.