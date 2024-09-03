Amicus Therapeutics Announces Participation at the SSIEM 2024 Annual Symposium

PRINCETON, N.J., Sept. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amicus Therapeutics (Nasdaq: FOLD), today announced that five posters across its development programs will be included at the Society for the Study of Inborn Errors of Metabolism (SSIEM) 2024 Annual Symposium, being held September 3-6, 2024 in Porto, Portugal.
Poster Sessions:
Fabry Disease:
Abstract Title: FollowME Fabry Pathfinders registry: patient-reported outcomes in a cohort of patients on migalastat treatment for at least two years (Poster #21180)
- Presenter: Aleš Linhart, D.Sc., Charles University and General University Hospital in Prague, Prague, Czech Republic
- Poster Session: Wednesday, September 4, 6:15 – 8:15 p.m. WET
- Location: Poster Room, Rosa Mota Pavilion
Abstract Title: Quality of life of migalastat-treated adolescents with Fabry disease: results from the ASPIRE study and open-label extension (Poster #21202)
- Presenter: Amarilis Sanchez-Valle, MD, University of South Florida Health, Tampa, U.S.A.
- Poster Session: Wednesday, September 4, 6:15 – 8:15 p.m. WET
- Location: Poster Room, Rosa Mota Pavilion
Abstract Title: Exploring the journey of patients living with Fabry disease in Poland (Poster #20789)
- Presenter: Anna Moskal, The Association of Families with Fabry Disease, Wroclaw, Poland
- Poster Session: Wednesday, September 4, 6:15 – 8:15 p.m. WET
- Location: Poster Room, Rosa Mota Pavilion
Pompe Disease:
Abstract Title: Post-baseline outcomes of the UK Early Access to Medicines Scheme registry for cipaglucosidase alfa plus miglustat in late-onset Pompe disease (Poster #20863)
- Presenter: Elaine Murphy, MD, University College London Hospitals, London, U.K.
- Poster Session: Wednesday, September 4, 6:15 – 8:15 p.m. WET
- Guided Poster Walk: Thursday, September 5, 12:10 – 1:40 p.m. WET
- Location: Poster Room, Rosa Mota Pavilion
Abstract Title: Miglustat: a first-in-class enzyme stabilizer for late-onset Pompe disease (Poster #20873)
- Presenter: Mark Roberts, MD, Salford Royal NHS Foundation Trust, Greater Manchester Neurosciences Centre, Manchester, U.K.
- Poster Session: Wednesday, September 4, 6:15 – 8:15 p.m. WET
- Location: Poster Room, Rosa Mota Pavilion
