Altimmune Announces Oral Presentation of Pemvidutide Clinical Data at 60th Annual Meeting of the European Association for the Study of Diabetes

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Sept. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altimmune, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that the data from its Phase 2, MRI-based body composition sub-study of pemvidutide in subjects with overweight and obesity will be presented at the 60th Annual Meeting of the European Association for the Study of Diabetes in Madrid, Spain. Pemvidutide is a novel, investigational, peptide-based GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist in development for the treatment of obesity and metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH).



Details for the presentations are as follows:

Title: Pemvidutide preserves lean body mass during weight loss in patients with overweight and obesity: results of a phase 2, MRI-based body composition sub-study

(Session 038, Oral Presentation 557) Presenter: Sarah Browne, M.D., Vice President, Clinical Development, Altimmune Date/Time: Tuesday, September 10, 2024, at 1:45 pm CEST



About Pemvidutide

Pemvidutide is a novel, investigational, peptide-based GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist in development for the treatment of obesity and MASH. Activation of the GLP-1 and glucagon receptors is believed to mimic the complementary effects of diet and exercise on weight loss, with GLP-1 suppressing appetite and glucagon increasing energy expenditure. Glucagon is also recognized as having direct effects on hepatic fat metabolism, which is believed to lead to rapid reductions in levels of liver fat and serum lipids. In clinical trials to date, once-weekly pemvidutide has demonstrated compelling weight loss, robust reductions in triglycerides, LDL cholesterol, liver fat content and blood pressure. The U.S. FDA has granted Fast Track designation to pemvidutide for the treatment of MASH. Pemvidutide recently completed the MOMENTUM Phase 2 obesity trial and is being studied in the ongoing IMPACT Phase 2b MASH trial.

About Altimmune

Altimmune is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative next-generation peptide-based therapeutics. The Company is developing pemvidutide, a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist for the treatment of obesity and MASH. For more information, please visit www.altimmune.com.

