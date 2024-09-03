Forensic Accounting and Litigation Expert Juli Saitz Joins FTI Consulting as Senior Managing Director

WASHINGTON, Sept. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced the appointment of Juli Saitz as a Senior Managing Director in the Dispute Advisory Services practice within the firm’s Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment.



Ms. Saitz, who is based in New York, has more than 25 years of experience providing forensic accounting and financial and economic analysis for litigation matters. She has extensive experience delivering expert testimony across a variety of industries in federal and state court matters, as well as domestic and international arbitrations. In her role at FTI Consulting, she will help clients resolve disputes in cases involving commercial disputes, intellectual property and valuation.

“When businesses are facing legal disputes, they need clear, reliable and objective analysis that can shed light on all phases of a case,” said Vince Thomas, a Senior Managing Director and Co-Leader of the Dispute Advisory Services practice at FTI Consulting. “Juli draws on years of broad-based forensic accounting and valuation experience to provide authoritative expert witness testimony that holds up in court. We’re pleased to welcome her back to our team.”

Ms. Saitz is a Certified Public Accountant, holds a business valuation credential and is certified in financial forensics by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants. Prior to joining FTI Consulting, Ms. Saitz was a partner at a global consultancy firm, focusing on risk mitigation and dispute resolution. She began her career in a Big Four forensic and litigation practice and previously spent several years at FTI Consulting in the Dispute Advisory Services practice.

Commenting on her appointment, Ms. Saitz said, “FTI Consulting experts are known in the industry for their top-notch litigation consulting and unique perspectives that help resolve disputes. I look forward to joining an already prominent team as we continue to provide our clients with independent expert analysis and solutions to their toughest challenges.”

The arrival of Ms. Saitz builds on FTI Consulting’s capabilities in the Dispute Advisory Services practice following the recent appointment of Ken Ditzel as a Senior Managing Director in Houston. Experts in the practice support global clients in dealing with disputes of all kinds, including claims in international public law and complex commercial and regulatory disputes.

