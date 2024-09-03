CoinW Unveils Nexus Program at Coinfest Asia to Expand Global Reach

Dubai, UAE, Sept. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Against the stunning backdrop of Bali's coast, Sonia Shaw, President of CoinW, introduced the exchange’s latest global expansion initiative—the Nexus Program. The announcement took place during an exclusive brunch set amidst lush jungles and tropical gardens, co-hosted by CoinW and its strategic partner, Solana Super Team.





Since its inception seven years ago, with its headquarters in Dubai, CoinW has established a strong presence across various regions, including Turkey, the CIS, Japan, Korea, and Vietnam. Recognizing the importance of language and cultural diversity, CoinW has prioritized the localization of its regional operations. The launch of the Nexus Program presents a remarkable opportunity for dynamic entrepreneurs to join CoinW’s extensive global network. As regional operation owners, CoinW franchisees will enjoy unparalleled collaboration and benefits, including industry-leading rebates, attractive rewards, and generous sponsorships for offline events, empowering them to achieve significant success and growth.

The brunch also marked the debut of CoinW’s newest product line, PropW. As the first licensed prop trading platform focused on crypto trading, PropW provides substantial capital to experienced crypto traders, allowing them to maximize profits in the current bull market. Additionally, a Starter mode has been introduced for newcomers to the field. To celebrate the launch, a $125,000 prize pool campaign is currently underway.

Following Coinfest Asia 2024, the CoinW team will head to Korea for Korea Blockchain Week and then to Singapore for Token2049.