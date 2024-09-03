CoinW Unveils New Futures Features: Futures Grid and Futures CTA for Smarter Trading

Dubai, UAE, Sept. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CoinW, a pioneering cryptocurrency exchange, is thrilled to launch two innovative futures trading tools: the Futures Grid and Futures CTA. These new features aim to revolutionize the way users engage with the crypto market, providing advanced strategies and automated tools to maximize profitability while minimizing risks.

What Are Futures Grid and Futures CTA?

Futures Grid

CoinW Futures Grid offers an automated trading experience by allowing users to set a price range with defined upper and lower limits and the number of grid intervals. It then automatically executes buy and sell orders within this range, making it particularly effective in volatile markets where prices fluctuate within a set range. This strategy capitalizes on every price movement within the grid, offering users a way to profit from market swings without constant monitoring.

Futures CTA

For those who prefer a more automated approach, CoinW introduces the Futures CTA (Commodity Trading Advisor) strategy, this tool executes trades based on predefined strategies. CoinW currently offers three CTA strategies: Moving Average (MA), Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD), and Bollinger Bands (BOLL). These strategies allow users to engage in trend-following or mean-reversion trading without manually setting complex parameters, making it easier for traders at any level to optimize their strategies.

Built-In Safeguards to Minimize False Signals

These innovative features are designed with safeguards to help traders avoid false signals and reduce risks. For instance, the MA strategy in the Futures CTA is crafted to filter out noise by utilizing a crossover system where a shorter period moving average (fast line) is compared to a longer period moving average (slow line). This helps in identifying genuine trend shifts rather than reacting to short-term volatility.

Similarly, the MACD strategy minimizes false signals by employing both fast and slow-moving averages alongside a histogram, allowing for a more accurate assessment of market momentum. This strategy is particularly effective in determining the beginning and end of medium to long-term trends, reducing the frequency of misleading buy or sell signals.

The BOLL strategy is ideal for range-bound markets and is designed to recognize and act on price deviations from the upper and lower bands. By focusing on the concept of mean reversion, the BOLL strategy ensures that trades are made when prices are likely to revert to their average, minimizing the risk of false breakouts.

Advantages of AI-Powered Trading

CoinW’s AI-powered trading options offer substantial advantages. Traders can deploy out-of-the-box strategies powered by AI based on historical market data, eliminating the need for deep technical knowledge. Users simply select a trading pair, set their margin, choose their leverage, and let AI handle the rest.

The One-Click Follow Strategy allows users to replicate successful trading strategies with minimal effort. With just one click, users can follow another trader’s approach, set their margin, and begin automated trading immediately—an especially useful feature for beginners.

To celebrate the launch of the new features, CoinW is offering a limited-time campaign. Complete first grid or CTA trade and earn a reward. If any losses happens, they’ve got users covered with compensation benefits. Plus, users can earn additional rewards by participating in surveys and sharing experiences in CoinW community.

CoinW’s new Futures Grid and Futures CTA tools are designed to democratize access to sophisticated trading strategies. These strategies have been rigorously tested by CoinW's quant team, achieving returns ranging from 7% to 280% based on backtested data. Whether you’re an experienced trader seeking advanced tools or a newcomer looking for a straightforward trading experience, these features provide the perfect solutions for participating in the futures market with confidence.