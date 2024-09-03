Empowering the Next Generation: KnowBe4 Releases its Children’s Interactive Cybersecurity Activity Kit

Tampa Bay, FL, Sept. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KnowBe4, the provider of the world’s largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, announced its latest release of the KnowBe4 Children’s Interactive Cybersecurity Activity Kit. In an increasingly digital world, cybersecurity education for children is more crucial than ever. This kit, aimed at students under the age of 16, provides essential tools and resources to help keep children safe online and is available at no-charge.

The kit includes an AI safety video, a password video game, a cybersecurity activity book, and middle school lesson plans. The kit also includes a Roblox game called KnowBe4 Hack-A-Cat, which teaches students about things like phishing, ransomware, and other cybersecurity-related topics.

KnowBe4 has added a lesson “Hack-A-Cat: Your Cybersecurity Adventure on Roblox”, to accompany the game and assist educators in explaining concepts contained in it in a more direct way. The module can be completed by students in their own time or used as a lesson in the classroom by teachers.

"We are committed to continually improving our cybersecurity education resources for children," said John Just, chief learning officer at KnowBe4. "The excitement around our Roblox game prompted educators to request an accompanying lesson. We're thrilled to add this to our Children's Kit, enhancing its value for students worldwide. These updates reflect our dedication to providing engaging, relevant, and effective cybersecurity training for children."

In addition to the new module, users are able to download its content in a common standard called Sharable Content Object Reference Model (SCORM) and use it as part of their own Learning Management Systems (LMS) and / or Virtual Learning Environments (VLE). Modules available include:

AI Awareness for Students

Bye Bye Bully

Captain Awareness: Conquer Internet Safety for Kids

Password Zapper Game

Spot the Phish - Kid's Edition

Supporting materials available in image and document formats available for download include:

Clickbait Cootie Catcher Tabletop Exercise

Password Warriors Tabletop Exercise

Poster: Captain Awareness: Conquer Internet Safety for Kids

Security Cat's Activity Book for Kids

KnowBe4 remains committed to expanding the Children's Kit and Student Edition throughout the school year, based on the latest threats and feedback from partner institutions.

The KnowBe4 Children’s Interactive Cybersecurity Activity Kit is freely available to students under the age of 16, schools, teachers, and parents here.

