Phunware to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 26th Annual Global Investment Conference

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phunware, Inc. (“Phunware” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: PHUN), the mobile experience platform that guides your customers through every step of their journey with you, announces that CEO Michael Snavely will present a corporate overview at the H.C. Wainwright 26th Annual Global Investment Conference. The conference is being held from September 9 – 11, 2024 at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel.

Presentation Date: September 9, 2024 Time: Available on-demand starting at 7:00 am ET

Investors who wish to listen to the Company’s presentation can do so by registering for the conference here: https://hcwevents.com/annualconference/

Additionally, Mr. Snavely and CFO Troy Reisner will be available for one-on-one meetings with registered investors of the conference.

About Phunware, Inc.

Leading hospitality brands partner with Phunware to delight their guests with personalized mobile experiences. Phunware's mobile applications and SDKs leverage patented wayfinding and contextual engagement to guide guests to the right experience at the right time. Hotels, resorts, casinos, and convention centers can integrate their most important business systems to unify the guest journey, boost loyalty, and drive new revenue across their properties.

Safe Harbor

