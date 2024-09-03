Indonesia Energy to Present at H.C. Wainwright 26th Annual Global Investment Conference

President Frank Ingriselli Will Present Update on Development and Drilling Plans

JAKARTA, INDONESIA AND DANVILLE, CA, Sept. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Indonesia Energy Corporation (NYSE American: INDO) ("IEC"), an oil and gas exploration and production company focused on Indonesia, today announced its President, Frank Ingriselli, will be presenting at the H.C. Wainwright 26th Annual Global Investment Conference on Tuesday, September 10 at 3:30PM EST. The in-person venue for the event is the Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York City. IEC will provide an update on its recently completed 3D seismic program and its anticipated continuous drilling program for its Kruh Block and also an update on planned development operations for its Citarum Block which has prospective oil-equivalent resources of over one billion barrels.

H.C. Wainwright 26th Annual Global Investment Conference

Date: Tuesday, September 10, 2024

Time: 3:30PM EST

Place: Lotte New York Palace Hotel, 455 Madison Avenue, New York, NY

The presentation will also be available for replay at IEC’s website for 30 days at:

https://ir.indo-energy.com/events-and-presentations/

Mr. Frank Ingriselli, IEC's President, commented "We look forward to returning to the H.C. Wainwright Conference so that we can discuss our recently completed 3D seismic operations along with our future operational and development plans for both the Kruh Block and the Citarum Block. We believe we have world class assets that should contribute to the Company’s strategic plan to maximize returns on our investments and grow shareholder value.”

About Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (NYSE American: INDO) is a publicly traded energy company engaged in the acquisition and development of strategic, high growth energy projects in Indonesia. IEC’s principal assets are its Kruh Block (63,000 acres) located onshore on the Island of Sumatra in Indonesia and its Citarum Block (650,000 acres) located onshore on the Island of Java in Indonesia. IEC is headquartered in Jakarta, Indonesia and has a representative office in Danville, California. For more information on IEC, please visit www.indo-energy.com .

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this press release and related statements of of Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (“IEC”) and its representatives and partners that are not based on historical fact are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and the provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Acts”). In particular, when used in the preceding discussion, the words “could,” "estimates," "believes," "hopes," "expects," "intends," “on-track”, "plans," "anticipates," or "may," and similar conditional expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Acts and are subject to the safe harbor created by the Acts. Any statements made in this news release other than those of historical fact, about an action, event or development, are forward-looking statements. While management has based any forward-looking statements contained herein on its current expectations, the information on which such expectations were based may change. These forward-looking statements rely on a number of assumptions concerning future events and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are outside of the IEC's control, that could cause actual results (including, without limitation, the anticipated benefits of the amended Kruh Block contract as well as the results of IEC’s exploration, drilling and production activities and the impact of such contract and activities on IEC’s results of operations) to materially and adversely differ from such statements. Such risks, uncertainties, and other factors include, but are not necessarily limited to, those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company’s annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, filed on April 26, 2024 and other SEC filings, with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Copies are of such documents are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov . IEC undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Company Contact :