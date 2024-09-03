Golden State Wealth Management Welcomes New Advisor, Valerie Krebs

SOUTH COAST METRO, Calif., Sept. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Golden State Wealth Management (“Golden State”) announced today the addition of Valerie Krebs, who operates under the DBA, Aurum Investment Management (“Aurum”) located in Sonoma County, California. Valerie has dedicated over a decade to the financial services industry, carving a niche for herself in wealth management. Her recent departure from Wells Fargo to found Aurum Investment Management has sparked an exciting new chapter in her career. Aurum is backed by the resources and technology of LPL Financial, the nation’s largest independent broker-dealer1, www.lpl.com, who will provide custodial services, and by Golden State, an investment adviser registered with the U.S Securities and Exchange Commission, who provides back-office business support. With these strategic relationships, she anticipates fruitful collaboration in delivering top-tier wealth management solutions.



By taking the helm at Aurum, Valerie has the ability to provide greater flexibility in managing wealth for her varied clientele. This move is seen as a significant step toward providing comprehensive and suitable wealth management solutions tailored to each client's individual needs. Golden State is excited to welcome an advisor of Valerie's expertise and commitment and looks forward to supporting Aurum’s growth and wealth management strategies.

“Valerie’s entry to the Golden State community of advisors is looked upon as a valuable addition to the team and further expands our footprint in the northern California region,” says John Nahas, Founder and CEO of Golden State Wealth Management. “With Valerie at the wheel of Aurum Investment Management, I believe her clients will experience a greater degree of wealth management services, marked by more personalized strategies.”

Golden State is pleased to have a seasoned professional like Valerie Krebs to further strengthen its lineup and reinforce its commitment to offering comprehensive financial services.

For more information about Valerie and Aurum Investment Management, visit auruminvestmentmanagement.com.

About Golden State Wealth Management

Golden State Wealth Management is an investment adviser registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission dedicated to financial professionals and their clients. The firm’s initial company was founded in 2013 by a group of executives who have partnered with advisors serving over $1.6 billion in assets under management2. Golden State Wealth Management’s infrastructure provides an extensive support network for its affiliated advisors. Golden State Wealth Management maintains business alignments with LPL Financial, Raymond James, BNY Mellon | Pershing, and Charles Schwab & Co., Inc. With offices across the country, the firm is committed to creating an atmosphere that benefits both advisors and their investors. Learn more at teamgoldenstate.com.

1 As reported in Financial Planning magazine, June 1996-2023, based on total revenue.

2 Source: SEC filing as of March 31, 2024.

Valerie Krebs and John Nahas are registered representatives with, and securities offered through LPL Financial, Member FINRA/SIPC. Investment advice offered through Golden State Wealth Management (“GSWM”), an investment adviser registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. GSWM and Aurum Investment Management are separate entities from LPL Financial. Registration as an investment adviser does not imply a certain level of skill or training. For information pertaining to the registration status of our firm, you may refer to the Investment Adviser Public Disclosure website www.adviserinfo.sec.gov.

Media Inquiries:

Jennifer Nahas

CMO, Golden State Wealth Management

Jennifer.nahas@teamgoldenstate.com