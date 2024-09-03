Ryan Continues Strong Support for North Texas Food Bank in the Battle Against Hunger

Dallas, TX, Sept. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The North Texas Food Bank (NTFB) announced a generous $75,000 donation from Dallas-based global tax services and software provider Ryan. This contribution is part of an ongoing partnership that includes a co-branded NTFB truck adorned with the Ryan logo, which aids in delivering meals across the NTFB’s extensive 10,000-square-mile service area.

The Ryan Foundation has steadfastly supported hunger relief efforts, contributing nearly $340,000 through event sponsorships, team member donations, and active participation in the annual Peanut Butter Drive. With this latest $75,000 investment, Ryan’s total contribution is more than 1.2 million meals provided to North Texans in need.

"Ryan’s dedication to corporate citizenship extends beyond our team members to the communities where we operate,” said Ginny B. Kissling, Global President and Chief Operating Officer at Ryan. “We are proud to partner with fantastic teams like NTFB and hope others are inspired to contribute resources and time to initiatives that have a meaningful impact on our communities.”

The Ryan Foundation’s focus areas include education, health and wellness, and poverty alleviation. Since 2006, Ryan has demonstrated its commitment to hunger relief through team member contributions, corporate support, and volunteerism. In July, Ryan team members participated in RyanSHARES Day 2024, volunteering throughout the community, including at NTFB’s Perot Family Campus, where they packed and boxed meals for neighbors facing hunger.

Kissling added, “We encourage our team members to engage with their communities through organized events, grant-matching volunteer hours, and 16 paid volunteer hours annually. In 2023 alone, we hosted 103 volunteer events globally that supported 108 charities.” Kissling also serves as the new Chair of the NTFB board.

NTFB President and CEO Trisha Cunningham emphasized the importance of the partnership, stating, “Ryan’s generous support is vital as we strive to ensure everyone in North Texas has access to nutritious food. With Texas leading the nation in hunger and our 13-county service area having the fourth-highest number of food-insecure individuals in the country, this donation brings us closer to our goal of a hunger-free, healthy North Texas.”

Cunningham concluded, “We deeply appreciate Ryan’s unwavering support, which helps us provide nourishment and hope to those in need, especially during a time when food assistance is more crucial than ever.”

# # #

About Ryan

Ryan, an award-winning global tax services and software provider, is the largest Firm in the world dedicated exclusively to business taxes. With global headquarters in Dallas, Texas, the Firm provides an integrated suite of federal, state, local, and international tax services on a multijurisdictional basis, including tax recovery, consulting, advocacy, compliance, and technology services. Ryan is an 11-time recipient of the International Service Excellence Award from the Customer Service Institute of America (CSIA) for its commitment to world-class client service. Empowered by the dynamic myRyan work environment, which is widely recognized as the most innovative in the tax services industry, Ryan’s multidisciplinary team of more than 4,800 professionals and associates serves over 30,000 clients in more than 80 countries, including many of the world’s most prominent Global 5000 companies. More information about Ryan can be found at ryan.com.

About the North Texas Food Bank

The North Texas Food Bank (NTFB) is a leading nonprofit organization that fights hunger and provides children, seniors and families in North Texas access to nutritious food. For over 40 years, we have been at the forefront of hunger relief, committed to ensuring that no one in our community lacks access to healthy food. Our extensive network of 500 food pantries and organizations, volunteers, and donors enables us to deliver more than 100 million nutritious meals annually to those in need. Beyond just addressing hunger, we focus on nourishing lives by offering nutrition education, investing in our network partners, innovating solutions to eliminate hunger and advocating for policies that tackle the root causes of food insecurity.

Our dedication to excellence is reflected in our 4-star rating from Charity Navigator, highlighting our strong governance, integrity, and financial stability. Additionally, we are honored to be ranked 89th on Forbes' 2023 Top 100 Charities in America. As a proud member of Feeding America, the nation's largest hunger relief network, we are committed to ensuring everyone in North Texas has the nourishment needed to lead a healthy and fulfilling life. For more information, visit www.ntfb.org or connect with us on social media @NorthTexasFoodBank.

