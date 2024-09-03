Weatherford Announces Acquisition of Datagration

HOUSTON, Sept. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ: WFRD) (“Weatherford” or the “Company”) today announced the acquisition of Datagration Solutions Inc., an innovator in unified data integration, analytics, and machine learning. The acquisition establishes Weatherford as having one of the industry's most capable and contemporary digital offerings for production and asset optimization and demonstrates its commitment to continuously driving innovation across its technology portfolio.

The integration of Weatherford’s digital offering with Datagration’s unified data models creates a powerful solution for surveillance, optimization, and decision-making across the well lifecycle. The combination enhances Weatherford’s capabilities in digital transformation and drives amplified synergies with its ForeSite®, CygNet ®, and CENTRO® platforms. Furthermore, it improves digital enablement across the enterprise, creating operating efficiencies, and also allows for the integration of disparate emissions data to enhance emissions tracking, reporting, and overall sustainability management that will help deliver improved value to customers.

Girish Saligram, President and Chief Executive Officer of Weatherford, commented, “This acquisition of Datagration is another step forward as we continue to differentiate our technology portfolio. The addition will not only enhance our enterprise capabilities but also accelerate our innovation and growth in the digital transformation of the energy industry. We are excited to welcome the Datagration team to Weatherford and look forward to the value this acquisition will deliver to our customers in the future.”

About Weatherford

Weatherford delivers innovative energy services that integrate proven technologies with advanced digitalization to create sustainable offerings for maximized value and return on investment. Our world-class experts partner with customers to optimize their resources and realize the full potential of their assets. Operators choose us for strategic solutions that add efficiency, flexibility, and responsibility to any energy operation. The Company conducts business in approximately 75 countries and has approximately 19,000 team members representing more than 110 nationalities and 330 operating locations. Visit weatherford.com for more information and connect with us on social media.

Contacts

For Investor:

Luke Lemoine

Investor Relations

Investor.Relations@weatherford.com