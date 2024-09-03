Alto Ingredients, Inc. to Present in the 26th Annual H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference

PEKIN, Ill., Sept. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALTO), a producer and distributor of renewable fuel, essential ingredients and specialty alcohols, announced that management plans to participate at the H.C. Wainwright 26th Annual Global Investment Conference on September 10, 2024 in New York City.



Management will conduct one-on-one meetings, and management will present at 10:00 am ET. Presentation materials and webcast for the presentation can be accessed at www.altoingredients.com.

About Alto Ingredients, Inc.

Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALTO) produces and distributes renewable fuel, essential ingredients and specialty alcohols. Leveraging the unique qualities of its facilities, the company serves customers in a wide range of consumer and commercial products in the Health, Home & Beauty; Food & Beverage; Industry & Agriculture; Essential Ingredients; and Renewable Fuels markets. For more information, please visit www.altoingredients.com.

Media and Company IR Contact:

Michael Kramer, Alto Ingredients, Inc., 916-403-2755 Investorrelations@altoingredients.com

IR Agency Contact:

Kirsten Chapman, LHA Investor Relations, 415-433-3777 Investorrelations@altoingredients.com