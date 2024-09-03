NMI Holdings, Inc. To Host Investor Day On November 21, 2024

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Sept. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NMI Holdings, Inc., (NASDAQ:NMIH), the parent company of National Mortgage Insurance Corporation (National MI), today announced that it will host its annual Investor Day on Thursday, November 21, 2024, from 9:00 am to 11:30 am Eastern Time at the St. Regis Hotel in New York City. The event will be live streamed at NMIH 2024 Investor Day and on the company’s website at https://ir.nationalmi.com/events-and-presentations. A replay of the webcast will be archived and available on the company’s website following the event.



NMI Holdings, Inc. Annual Investor Day

November 21, 2024

9:00 am – 11:30 am ET

St. Regis Hotel

2 East 55th Street at Fifth Avenue

New York, NY 10022

About NMI Holdings, Inc.

NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: NMIH) is the parent company of National Mortgage Insurance Corporation (National MI), a U.S.-based, private mortgage insurance company enabling low down payment borrowers to realize home ownership while protecting lenders and investors against losses related to a borrower's default. To learn more, please visit www.nationalmi.com.

