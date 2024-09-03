Cassava Sciences to Present at the H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cassava Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: SAVA), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on Alzheimer’s disease, announced today that it has been invited to present at the H.C. Wainwright 26th Annual Global Investment Conference, being held in New York.



Rick Barry, Cassava’s Executive Chairman, will join in a ‘fireside chat’ with Vernon T. Bernardino, PhD., Managing Director, Biotechnology Equity Research, at H.C. Wainwright.

Institutional investors who are registered for this conference may log into www.hcwevents.com to request a meeting with Cassava Sciences, pending availability.

Event details follow:

Date: Monday, September 9th Time: 3:00pm to 3:30 Eastern Time Webcast: https://journey.ct.events/view/d574c934-b104-45ac-bf42-07f169ce0d11

A live webcast will be available on the “Investors” page of Cassava Sciences’ website, www.CassavaSciences.com. An archived replay will be available for 90 days following the event.

About Cassava Sciences, Inc.

Cassava Sciences is a clinical-stage biotechnology company based in Austin, Texas. Our mission is to detect and treat neurodegenerative diseases, such as Alzheimer’s disease. Our novel science is based on stabilizing—but not removing—a critical protein in the brain.

For More Information Contact:

Eric Schoen, Chief Financial Officer

(512) 501-2450 or ESchoen@CassavaSciences.com