The Graham Academy Expands Its Northeast Pennsylvania Footprint With Opening of New Location in Mayfield

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Specialized Education Services, Inc. (SESI), a division of FullBloom, a premier provider of education services for K-12 students who require additional educational and positive behavioral supports to overcome challenges that impede success in a traditional school setting, today announced the expansion of The Graham Academy to a new location, in Mayfield, Pennsylvania. Located at 1300 Old Plank Road, the new school is currently enrolling students for the 2024-2025 academic year.



The Mayfield campus will serve students in grades K-12 (ages 5-22) with autism and emotional challenges through evidenced-based practices, structured learning, standards-based curriculum, sensory integration, and behavior modification.

The addition of the new Graham Academy is part of SESI’s strategic growth plan, focusing on providing critical support to more students and their families across Pennsylvania. The Mayfield location adds much needed resources to an underserved community and brings these services closer to many students’ home districts.

“Since its inception 16 years ago, The Graham Academy has developed a trusted reputation for providing an education that celebrates student individuality and empowers young people to excel,” said Carol McGrane, The Graham Academy director. “Our team is thrilled to open an additional location that allows us to serve even more students from different areas in Northeast Pennsylvania.”

Founded in 2008 as a school for students grades first through sixth, The Graham Academy specializes in creating personalized educational experiences that cater to the individual needs, interests, and strengths of each student. In 2014, the school’s continued growth and desire to educate more students necessitated a second location. In 2020, The Graham Academy was acquired by SESI, gaining access to additional resources and industry experts. The move helped enhance the school’s educational programs and depth of services offered.

The Graham Academy currently provides educational and social programming for more than 230 students across 42 school districts, with various disabilities, including autism, intellectual disabilities, and emotional disturbance. It operates from kindergarten through age 22 at a lower school in Kingston and an upper school in Luzerne.

The new school, situated on a beautiful campus overlooking the Lackawanna River Heritage Trail, has the capacity to serve up to 72 students and create more than 25 employment opportunities for jobseekers in the community, including special education teachers and paraprofessionals.

The new location also expands SESI’s footprint in Pennsylvania, marking a total of 26 special education, alternative education, and in-district classrooms in the state. For a full list of programs within the state, please visit https://sesischools.com/locations/pennsylvania/.

For more information on services and enrollment at The Graham Academy of Mayfield, please visit https://thegrahamacademy.com/about/the-graham-academy-of-mayfield/.

About Specialized Education Services, Inc.

Specialized Education Services, Inc. (SESI), a division of FullBloom, is a premier provider of education services for K-12 students who require additional educational and behavioral supports to overcome challenges that impede success in a traditional school setting. SESI partners with school districts to run classrooms, on-site, within district boundaries and standalone schools that meet the academic, behavioral, and social-emotional needs of special education students with Autism Spectrum Disorders, Emotional Disabilities, Learning Disabilities, and other challenges. Partnering with over 600 school districts nationwide, SESI serves more than 7,000 students in day schools and in-district classrooms. SESI is accredited by Cognia.