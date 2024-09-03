Unmanned Underwater Vehicles (UUV) Industry Research Report 2023-2030: Opportunities in Deep-Sea Exploration, Subsea Resource Mapping, Maritime Surveillance and Defense Applications

Dublin, Sept. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Unmanned Underwater Vehicles (UUV) - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Unmanned Underwater Vehicles (UUV) was estimated at US$3.2 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$9.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 16.3% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.





The Remotely Operated Vehicle (ROV) segment is on a significant growth trajectory, projected to reach $4.8 billion by 2030 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.4%. Similarly, the Autonomous Underwater Vehicle (AUV) segment is expected to experience a robust growth at an 18.6% CAGR over the next seven years.

Regional Analysis:

The U.S. market, valued at $965.9 million in 2023, is anticipated to grow substantially, with China forecasted to achieve a remarkable 15.2% CAGR, reaching $1.5 billion by 2030. Other key regions such as Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific are also expected to witness significant growth.

Report Features:

The report provides comprehensive market data, including independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030. It offers in-depth regional analysis with detailed insights into major markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa. Additionally, it profiles major companies like Atlas Elektronik GmbH, Bluefin Robotics, and Fugro N.V.

Why You Should Buy This Report:

This report offers detailed market analysis of the Global Unmanned Underwater Vehicles (UUV) Market, covering key geographic regions and market segments. It provides competitive insights, an overview of the market landscape, and a thorough understanding of future trends and drivers, helping you identify new revenue opportunities and make strategic business decisions.

Key Questions Answered:

How is the Global Unmanned Underwater Vehicles (UUV) Market expected to evolve by 2030?

What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market?

Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period?

How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2030?

Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects?

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 244 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $3.2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $9.2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 16.3% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Unmanned Underwater Vehicles (UUV) - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

Global Economic Update

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Demand for UUVs in Maritime Surveillance and Defense Applications

Advancements in Autonomous Navigation and AI Integration in UUVs

Growing Use of UUVs in Offshore Oil and Gas Exploration

Impact of Environmental Monitoring Needs on UUV Market Growth

Challenges in Battery Life and Energy Efficiency for Long-Duration Missions

Market Growth Driven by Increasing UUV Applications in Oceanographic Research

Technological Innovations in UUV Sensors and Data Collection Systems

Expansion of UUVs in Underwater Inspection and Maintenance Operations

Rising Interest in UUVs for Underwater Archaeology and Salvage Missions

Opportunities in Deep-Sea Exploration and Subsea Resource Mapping

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS(Total 42 Featured)

Atlas Elektronik GmbH

Bluefin Robotics

Fugro N.V.

International Submarine Engineering (ISE) Ltd.

Kongsberg Gruppen ASA

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Oceaneering International, Inc.

Oceanserver Technology, Inc.

SAAB AB

Subsea 7 SA

Teledyne Technologies Inc.

The Boeing Company

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/oe6gkt

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment