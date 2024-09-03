Object Management Group Publishes Aviation and Aerospace Journal of Innovation

BOSTON, MA, Sept. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Object Management Group®️ (OMG®️) announced the 25th edition of the OMG Journal of Innovation (JoI), which comprises three articles that will inspire thought and encourage a forward-thinking mindset in aviation and aerospace.

“The JoI now has an expanded scope to include articles from OMG’s consortia, including the OMG Standards Development Organization, the Augmented Reality for Enterprise Alliance (AREA), and Digital Twin Consortium® (DTC),” said Bassam Zarkout, CEO of IGnPower and Co-chair of OMG’s Thought Leadership Group. “We are thrilled to present the latest edition of the JoI under the expanded scope. This edition explores the theme of Pioneering Innovations in Aviation and Aerospace.”

The three articles in this edition include:

Guiding Supply Chain Security in Aeronautic Development - by MITRE and Boeing - Assessing aeronautics supply chain risks is complex due to the lack of standardized risk sets, evaluation practices, and result communication methods. This article proposes leveraging System of Trust™ (SoT) to address these challenges. The article also discusses NASA's effort to demonstrate real-world consequences and cost impacts on Boeing and Airbus due to supply structure changes and volatility. This work leveraged MITRE’s efforts to standardize security measurement and demonstrate its application and outcomes.

Advancing Space Technology for ISAM Maturity and Success - by Dassault Systèmes - Like the golden age of flight 100 years ago, today we are in the golden age of commercial space. New space missions – in this case, In-Space Service, Assembly, and Manufacturing (ISAM) – enable space capabilities to expand the space economy, improve life on Earth, and extend our use of space farther than ever.

Digital Engineering Enables Innovative Hardware Integration Opportunities in Aerospace - by SimVentions - Avionics systems need reliability and redundancy but face budget and time constraints. The US Navy’s Hardware Open Systems Technology (HOST) standard provides a modular and open approach for hardware interoperability and reuse. However, reliance on homegrown tools limits its long-term value and data reliability. SimVentions’ research for the US Navy led to the creation of the HOST Hardware Integration Toolkit (HHITS), demonstrating DE’s value in enabling transformative automation and integration for avionics systems.

JoI articles have covered diverse topics and themes, including industry digital transformation, data in the industrial internet, solutions at the digital edge, the role of IoT in enabling rapid response to Covid, industrial artificial intelligence, intelligent transportation, innovations in digital twins, smart cities, smart factories, trustworthiness, and many more. Download current and past editions of OMG’s JoI.

About OMG

