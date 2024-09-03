Roadzen to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 26th Annual Global Investment Conference September 9th-11th, 2024

NEW YORK, Sept. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Roadzen Inc. (Nasdaq: RDZN) ("Roadzen" or the "Company”), a global leader in AI at the convergence of insurance and mobility, today announced Rohan Malhotra, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, will deliver a corporate presentation on Monday, September 9 at 11:00 A.M. ET as well as host 1x1 meetings at the H. C. Wainwright 26th Annual Global Investment Conference, taking place at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York City from September 9th-11th, 2024.



H. C. Wainwright 26th Annual Global Investment Conference

Format: Live presentation and one-on-one meetings Date: Monday, September 9, 2024 Time: 11:00 A.M. ET Location: New York, NY

Management will be available for one-on-one meetings with institutional investors. To request a meeting, please contact your H.C. Wainwright representative. Registration and other information about the event can be found at https://hcwevents.com/annualconference/.

In addition, Roadzen also announced today that it has been awarded 2024 Best Product & Business Teams for its innovation excellence in auto and mobility tech by the World Auto Forum .



The World Auto Forum brings together industry leaders, experts and innovators from 125 countries to examine trends, challenges and future directions of the automobile industry. The World Auto Forum (WAF) Award is a prestigious recognition presented annually, honoring outstanding achievements and contributions across various sectors of the automotive industry. The awards are highly coveted as the selection is rigorous, unbiased and requiring unanimous approval by a distinguished board of industry leaders and backed by the Department of Management Studies, IIT Delhi research team.

“Our team at Roadzen is indeed honored to be one of the four winners to be chosen from over 90 contenders to receive the 11th Annual WAF Award. This award uniquely acknowledges product achievement as well as the talent and hard work of our remarkable team who have brought innovation and benefits of AI to insurance and mobility solutions,” commented Rohan Malhotra, CEO and Founder of Roadzen. “With our core technology platform built and commercialized globally over the past year, our customer base is significant and growing. As of June 30, 2024, our clients consisted of 8 of the 10 largest car companies, 5 global insurance carriers, and 3 of the largest commercial auto fleets. Our comprehensive AI platform delivers speed, precision, efficiency and cost savings to the auto insurance process. Recognition of our competitive advantages is contributing to an acceleration in revenue opportunities and a rapidly building pipeline in this fiscal year.”

About Roadzen Inc.

Roadzen Inc. (Nasdaq: RDZN) is a global technology company transforming auto insurance using advanced artificial intelligence (AI). Thousands of clients, from the world’s leading insurers, carmakers, and fleets to dealerships and auto insurance agents, use Roadzen’s technology to build new products, sell insurance, process claims, and improve road safety. Roadzen’s pioneering work in telematics, generative AI, and computer vision has earned recognition as a top AI innovator by publications such as Forbes, Fortune, and Financial Express. Roadzen’s mission is to continue advancing AI research at the intersection of mobility and insurance, ushering in a world where accidents are prevented, premiums are fair, and claims are processed within minutes, not weeks. Headquartered in Burlingame, California, the Company has 380+ employees across its global offices in the U.S., India, U.K. and France. To learn more, please visit www.roadzen.ai.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”). We have based these forward-looking statements on our current expectations and projections about future events. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions about us that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “may,” “should,” “could,” “would,” “expect,” “expected,” “committed,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “pipeline,” “leads,” “estimate,” and “continue,” or the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our strategy, demand for our products, expansion plans, future operations, future operating results, planned balance sheet restructuring, estimated revenues (including from new contracts and joint ventures), losses, projected costs, prospects, plans and objectives of management, as well as all other statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release. Factors that might cause or contribute to such a discrepancy include, but are not limited to, those described in “Risk Factors” in our Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) filings, including the Annual Report on Form 10-K we filed with the SEC on July 1, 2024. We urge you to consider these factors, risks and uncertainties carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. All subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to our company or persons acting on our behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date of this release. Except as expressly required by applicable securities law, we disclaim any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

