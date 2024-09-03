First Pacific Bank Honored With 2024 Great Company Culture Award for Fostering Outstanding Workplace Culture and Engagement

WHITTIER, Calif., Sept. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Pacific Bank, the wholly owned subsidiary of First Pacific Bancorp (OTC Pink: FPBC), is proud to announce that it has been awarded the prestigious 2024 Great Company Culture Award. This honor, presented by CultureID, highlights the Bank's unwavering commitment to fostering a positive, inclusive, and dynamic workplace environment.



This recognition is a direct result of employee feedback received from the 2024 Employee Engagement Survey and is awarded to companies that achieve strong participation and a high overall engagement score, placing First Pacific Bank in the top third of participating organizations. As a result of intentional leadership across the organization, employees have indicated that they have strong relationships, high accountability, clear alignment, consistent communication, and full capability to work and perform at their best, resulting in a healthy culture.

"We are honored to receive the Great Company Culture Award highlighting our ongoing efforts to build a workplace that not only meets the needs of its employees but also aligns with First Pacific Bank's core values," said Nathan Rogge, President and Chief Executive Officer of First Pacific Bank. "This recognition reflects the dedication and hard work of our entire team in building a workplace where employees feel supported and inspired. We believe that a strong company culture is the foundation of our success, and this award motivates us to continue investing in our people and our values."

To learn more about First Pacific Bank's award-winning culture visit firstpacbank.com.

ABOUT FIRST PACIFIC BANK

First Pacific Bank is a wholly owned subsidiary of First Pacific Bancorp (OTC Pink: FPBC) and is a growing community bank catering to individuals, professionals, and small-to-medium sized businesses throughout Southern California. With a history that spans 17 years, the Bank offers a personalized approach, access to decision makers, a broad range of solutions, and a commitment to delivering an exceptional customer experience. First Pacific Bank operates locations in Los Angeles County, Orange County, San Diego County, and the Inland Empire. For more information, visit firstpacbank.com or call 888.BNK.AT.FPB.