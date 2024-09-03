Progress’ Semantic AI Platform Recognized as the Leader in Info-Tech Research Group's 2024 Metadata Management Data Quadrant

Progress Semaphore ranks #1 for fourth consecutive year, based on user feedback on Info-Tech's SoftwareReviews platform

BURLINGTON, Mass., Sept. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progress (Nasdaq: PRGS), the trusted provider of AI-powered infrastructure software, today announced that Progress® Semaphore™ , its metadata management and semantic AI platform, has been named the Leader and a Gold Medalist in Info-Tech Research Group's 2024 Metadata Management Data Quadrant, based on data from SoftwareReviews, the global research and advisory firm's software insights platform. The data in the report is collected from real end users, providing a comprehensive evaluation of popular products in the Metadata Management market to create a holistic, unbiased view that helps prospective purchasers make better decisions.

For the fourth consecutive year, Info-Tech Research Group has named Semaphore the leader after achieving an 8.4/10 composite satisfaction score on SoftwareReviews, which averages four different areas of evaluation: Net Emotional Footprint, Vendor Capabilities, Product Features and Likeliness to Recommend. Semaphore ranked first across all vendor capability categories, including Business Value Created (92%), Breadth of Features (91%), Quality of Features (89%), Product Strategy (89%), Usability and Intuitiveness (90%), Vendor Support (92%), Ease of Integration (91%), Ease of Administration (88%), Ease of Customization (91%), Availability and Quality of Training (89%) and Ease of Implementation (90%).

User reviews that contributed to Progress’ recognition include:

“Semaphore is a very powerful, scalable and robust system that fits very well into the technology stack.”

“Great performance enhancement product which allows easy multiple project data processing and real time data analysis generation. This system is excellent.”

“(Semaphore provides) various marketing and business data integration, accessibility control and easy API management and also the data transformation functions are impressive.”



“We are honored to be acknowledged as the leader in Info-Tech Research Group's 2024 Metadata Management Data Quadrant report,” said John Ainsworth, Executive Vice President, General Manager, Application and Data Platform, Progress. “This distinction is especially meaningful because it reflects the opinions of our customers—the people who matter most to us. The ranking underscores our commitment to providing an easy-to-use platform with advanced capabilities that resonates with our valued customers. Their feedback drives our continuous evolution, innovation and development, propelled by AI, to move businesses forward.”

The Semaphore semantic AI platform enables users to manage knowledge models and automatically extract and classify both structured and unstructured data to generate rich semantic metadata. It removes layers of information complexity and helps organizations use enterprise data not just for knowledge but with the power of wisdom to act faster.

For more information about Progress Semaphore, visit https://www.progress.com/semaphore. A complimentary copy of the 2024 Metadata Management Data Quadrant report is available here.

About Progress

Progress (Nasdaq: PRGS) empowers organizations to achieve transformational success in the face of disruptive change. Our software enables our customers to develop, deploy and manage responsible AI-powered applications and experiences with agility and ease. Customers get a trusted provider in Progress, with the products, expertise and vision they need to succeed. Over 4 million developers and technologists at hundreds of thousands of enterprises depend on Progress. Learn more at www.progress.com.

Progress and Semaphore are trademarks or registered trademarks of Progress Software Corporation and/or one of its subsidiaries or affiliates in the US and other countries.

