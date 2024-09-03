Biopharmaceutical Bioseparation Systems Business Research Report 2023-2030: US Remains Market Leader, Developing Countries to Drive Market Growth, Chromatography Leads the Pack

Dublin, Sept. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Biopharmaceutical Bioseparation Systems - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Biopharmaceutical Bioseparation Systems is estimated at US$15.7 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$32.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 11.0% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.







The growth in the biopharmaceutical bioseparation systems market is driven by several factors. The increasing demand for biopharmaceuticals, driven by the prevalence of chronic diseases and the aging population, is boosting the need for efficient bioseparation systems. Advancements in bioseparation technologies, including single-use systems and continuous processing, are enhancing the scalability and cost-effectiveness of biopharmaceutical manufacturing.

The development of novel therapies such as gene and cell therapies is creating new challenges and opportunities for bioseparation, driving innovation in this field. Stringent regulatory requirements for biopharmaceutical products are necessitating the use of advanced bioseparation systems to ensure product quality and safety. These factors collectively contribute to the robust growth of the biopharmaceutical bioseparation systems market.



Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Chromatography Technology segment, which is expected to reach US$15.8 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 10.4%. The Other Technologies segment is also set to grow at 11.6% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $6.5 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 13.5% CAGR to reach $3.9 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as 3M Company, Agilent Technologies, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 360 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $15.7 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $32.6 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.0% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 on Biopharmaceutical Bioseparation Market

Scope of Affinity Chromatography in Aiding the Vaccine Purification methodology

Biopharmaceutical Bioseparation Systems - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)

A Prelude to Biopharmaceutical Bioseparation Systems

A Peek into Biopharmaceutical Manufacturing

Downstream Processing of Biosynthetic Products - An Overview

Bioseparation Systems - Invaluable Tools in Biopharmaceutical Manufacturing

US Remains Market Leader; Developing Countries to Drive Market Growth

Chromatography Leads the Pack

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Biopharmaceutical Market Drives Demand for Bioseparation Systems

Top 10 Biopharmaceutical Companies: 2023

Biological License Application (BLA) Approvals - 2023

Targeted Therapies Gain Momentum, Cancer Immunotherapies on the Rise

Process Intensification Aids in Greater Productivity

Evolution of Chromatography Applications for the Biopharmaceutical Sector

Chromatography in Cell & Gene Therapies

Chromatography Methods Fraught with Issues

Growing Biosimilars Market - A Clear Advantage for Bioseparation Technologies

Patent Expiries of Major Biopharmaceutical Drugs in the US and Europe

Progressive Regulatory Framework Accelerates Product Approvals & Subsequently Market Revenues

Specific Guidelines for Biosimilars in Various Countries with Year of Publication

Biosimilars Regulatory Agencies in Select Regional Markets

High Demand for Monoclonal Antibodies Generates Significant Opportunities for Bioseparation Systems

Downstream Processing - A Major Trend among Biopharmaceutical Manufacturers

Chromatography - The Gold Standard Separation Technology

Increasing Demand for Gas Chromatography in Biopharma Separation

Superior Efficiency Drives Use of Synthetic Ligands in Affinity Chromatography

A Comparison of Protein and Synthetic Ligands

Pre-packed Disposable Columns in Chromatography Gain Attention

SMBC - An Old Approach Gaining Significant Attention

Major Advantages and Disadvantages of SMBC

Twin-Column SMB - An Emerging Alternative to Protein A Columns

Growing Focus on Alternatives to Protein A Chromatography

Chiral Chromatography Increases in Popularity

Chromatography Efficiency and Selectivity

Mixed-Mode Chromatography

Multimode Chromatography

Mixed-Mode and Multimode Media Offer Cost Savings

Flexible and Selective Chromatography Improves Biopharmaceutical Efficiencies

Inherent Benefits of Membrane Chromatography to Drive its Use in Bioprocessing

His-tagged purification of protein & Immobilized Metal Affinity Chromatography (IMAC)

Growing Use of Membrane Filtration in Biopharmaceutical Manufacturing

Downstream Production of Biopharmaceuticals: Filtration Challenges

Evolving Membrane Functions in Filtration for the Production of mAbs

Filtration Technology: The Future

Membrane Adsorbers Gain Ground in Biopharmaceutical Downstream Purification

Prospering Vaccine Market Drives Use of Ultrafiltration Techniques

Membrane & Bioseparation

Need for Highly Efficient Membranes Rises

Downstream Response of Industry to Upstream Scale-Up

Hand-powered Centrifuge setup can Diagnose COVID-19 for just a dollar a test

Cell Disruption & Methods Gain Popularity

Advent of Innovative Technologies Streamline and Enhance Production of Biopharmaceutical Systems

Affinity Technologies Improve Productivity

Nanofiber Chromatography Technology Advantageous

Convective Media Set to Gain Growing Use

Nanotechnology Set to Add Interesting Dimension to Biological Separation

Rise of Magnetic Nanoparticles

Magnetic Biological Separation: Key Steps

Why Carbon Nanotubes are Gaining Attention

Application of Nanoporous & Nanofiber Membranes

Key Challenges & the Road Ahead

Continuous Bioprocessing Holds Potential to Positively Impact Biomanufacturing

Perfusion Gains Attention

Use of Continuous Purification on the Rise in Viral Processes

Introduction of Integrated Continuous Bioprocessing System Improves Productivity and Minimizes Raw Material Wastage

Use of Continuous Processing Technique for Manufacturing Life-Saving Medicines Gains Momentum

Demand for Sustainable Nanofiber Chromatography Mechanism Witnesses an Upward Momentum

Use of Precipitation Technique for Purifying Therapeutic Proteins Exhibits a Surge

Continuous Bioseparation Gains Momentum

Single-Use Systems Play a Key Role

Minimizing Centrifugation Steps

Single-Use Disposable Technologies Gain Attention

Innovative Approaches to Overcome Perennial & Existing Challenges with Process Chromatography

Increase in Healthcare Spending Stirs Demand for Biopharmaceutical Bioseperation Systems

Growing Preference for Personalized Medicine to Drive Market Growth

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS(Total 61 Featured)

3M Company

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Alfa Laval AB

GEA Group AG

AMS Biotechnology (Europe) Ltd. (amsbio)

Biotage AB

AnteoTech

BIA Separations d.o.o.

Heinkel Drying and Separation Group

3B Pharmaceuticals GmbH

Critical Process Filtration, Inc.

Flottweg SE

Ellutia

Global Life Sciences Solutions USA LLC (Cytiva)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pziuh0

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment