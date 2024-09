Lerner Publishing Group Acquires Sundance Newbridge

Minneapolis, Minnesota, Sept. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lerner Publishing Group announced today the acquisition of Sundance Newbridge Publishing from Globe Pequot Publishing. Sundance Newbridge, a publisher of supplemental literacy solutions for grades PreK-8, provides high-quality materials that instruct and engage students. Sundance Newbridge will operate as a division of Lerner Publishing Group and will add more than 3,600 fiction and nonfiction titles to the Lerner catalog along with new books and educational kits planned for future seasons. As Sundance Newbridge President Paul Konowitch retires, all 14 Sundance Newbridge employees will be welcomed into the Lerner Publishing Group family.

“I am delighted that Adam Lerner and his team at Lerner Publishing Group have acquired Sundance Newbridge Publishing with its wonderful portfolio of supplemental literacy products, aligned to the curriculums in the PreK-8 school market,” said Paul Konowitch, President of Sundance Newbridge. “I believe it will be a great opportunity for Lerner and Sundance to work together to better serve both the students and teachers in our market. I am pleased that the entire Sundance team will be retained by Lerner.”

“Sundance Newbridge is known for their expertise in the classroom channel,” said Adam Lerner, publisher and CEO of Lerner Publishing Group. “We are excited to combine Lerner’s award-winning books with the more than 50 years of experience that Sundance Newbridge has matching the perfect instructional materials to the exact needs of a school.”

Sundance Newbridge staff will continue to manage general publishing, acquisitions, sales, and customer service activities from Massachusetts. Globe Pequot will continue to handle warehousing and fulfillment of all products from their Hagerstown, Maryland, warehouse until the move to Lerner’s Mankato, Minnesota, based warehouse in early 2025.

The Fisher Company, a boutique mergers and acquisitions advisory firm to the publishing industry, initiated the transaction, providing financial consultation, and assisting in the negotiation on behalf of Sundance Newbridge.