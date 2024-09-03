Plastic Caps and Closures Industry Share Will Surpass USD 96.28 Billion by 2034, at 6.9% CAGR: Prophecy Market Insights

Covina, Sept. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global plastic caps and closures industry share is set to grow significantly, from USD 52.29 Billion in 2024 to an estimated USD 96.28 Billion by 2034, with Prophecy Market Insights predicting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9% during this period.

Plastic Caps and Closures Market Report Overview

Plastic Caps and Closures are essential components in packaging, designed to seal and protect products across various industries. They are predominantly made from materials like polyethylene (PE), polypropylene (PP), and polyethylene terephthalate (PET), which offer durability, flexibility, and cost-effectiveness.

These closures are integral to preserving the freshness, safety, and quality of products, ranging from beverages and food items to pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and household chemicals. As a critical element in modern packaging, plastic caps and closures also enhance user convenience through features like easy-open lids, tamper-evident seals, and child-resistant mechanisms.

Competitive Landscape:

The Plastic Caps and Closures Market is characterized by rapid growth, technological innovation and fierce competition. Companies are expanding their global presence, focusing on sustainability and diversifying their service offerings to stay competitive.

Some of the Key Market Players:

Berry Global Inc.

Amcor Plc

AptarGroup, Inc.

Silgan Holdings Inc.

Crown Holdings, Inc.

RPC Group Plc

Graham Packaging Company

Paccor

Alpha Packaging

Reynolds Group Holdings Limited

Kaufman Container

O.Berk Company, LLC

Plastipak Packaging, Inc.

Unilever

HPT Global

Analyst View:

The demand for plastic caps and closures is rising steadily and this growth is being driven by the beverage, food, pharmaceutical, and personal care industries. This expansion is being further fuelled by the emergence of e-commerce and the tendency towards smaller, more convenient packing sizes.

Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

Sustainability and Eco-Friendly Innovations

The development of sustainable plastic caps and closures is being driven by regulatory restrictions and growing environmental concerns. Businesses are putting more of an emphasis on minimizing the amount of plastic in their products employing recyclable and biodegradable materials, and creating more easily recyclable closures.

Market Trends:

Growth in the Beverage Industry

Plastic caps and closures are still mostly used by the beverage industry, which creates a substantial amount of target market demand. Reliable, tamper-evident, and resalable plastic closures are becoming more and more necessary as bottled water, soft drinks and other beverages become more popular especially in emerging nations.

Segmentation:

Plastic Caps and Closures Market is segmented based on Product Type, Material Type, End-User, and Region.

Product Type Insights

Screw caps is anticipated to boost the growth for target market as The design of screw caps allows for easy opening and closing, which is highly valued by consumers. The reusability and reseal ability of screw caps make them particularly appealing for products that are used over an extended period, such as condiments or personal care items.

Material Type Insights

Polypropylene is anticipated to boost the growth for target market as polypropylene caps and closures are highly versatile, suitable for various types of containers used in the food and beverage, pharmaceutical and personal care industries.

End-Users Insights

Beverages is anticipated to boost the growth for target market as the global beverage industry has a vast and growing product range, including both non-alcoholic and alcoholic drinks.

Recent Development:

In May 2024, Origin Materials, Sacramento, California, which introduced a PET cap, has partnered with Brückner Group Company PackSys Global, a Swiss-based maker of plastic closure slitting machines, on a PET cap and closure manufacturing system.

Regional Insights

North America: In this region the target market is well-established and continues to grow due to the robust demand from the beverage, food, pharmaceutical and personal care industries. The region's advanced manufacturing capabilities, coupled with strong consumer demand for convenience packaging drive the target market.

The target market is growing quickly in this region due to factors like the growing food and beverage industry, population expansion, and increasing urbanization.

Browse Detail Report on "Plastic Caps and Closures Market Size, Share, By Product Type (Screw Caps, Dispensing Caps, Flip-Top Caps, Snap-On Caps, Others), By Material Type (Polypropylene, Polyethylene, Polyvinyl Chloride, Polystyrene, Others), By End-Use Industry (Beverages, Food, Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetics and Personal Care, Household, Chemicals) and By Region - Trends, Analysis, and Forecast till 2034" with complete TOC @ https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/plastic-caps-and-closures-market-5578

