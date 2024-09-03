Worldwide PET-CT Scanner Device Market Share to Touch US$ 4.9 Billion by 2034, at 6.70% CAGR: Prophecy Market Insights

Covina, Sept. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prophecy Market Insights estimates that the global PET-CT scanner device market , which is valued at US$ 2.58 Billion in 2024, will surge to US$ 4.9 Billion by 2034, achieving a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.70% over the forecast period.

PET-CT Scanner Device Market Report Overview

PET-CT Scanner Device is an advanced imaging devices that combine two powerful technologies—PET and CT—into a single machine to provide comprehensive diagnostic information. PET imaging uses a radioactive tracer to visualize metabolic processes in the body, while CT provides detailed anatomical information.

When combined, PET-CT scans offer a more accurate diagnosis by highlighting both the functional and structural aspects of tissues and organs, making them essential tools in the detection, staging, and monitoring of diseases such as cancer, cardiovascular conditions, and neurological disorders.

Download a Free Sample Research Report with Latest Industry Insights: https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Insight/request-sample/3644

Our Free Sample Report includes:

Overview & introduction of market study

Revenue and CAGR of market

Drivers & Restrains factors of market

Major key players in market

Regional analysis of the market with a detailed graph

Detailed segmentation in tabular form of market

Recent development/news of market

Opportunities & Challenges of Market

Competitive Landscape:

The PET-CT Scanner Device Market is characterized by rapid growth, technological innovation and fierce competition. Companies are expanding their global presence, focusing on sustainability and diversifying their service offerings to stay competitive.

Some of the Key Market Players:

General Electric Co.

Toshiba Corporation

Hitachi, Ltd.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Shimadzu Corporation

Siemens AG

PerkinElmer, Inc.

Positron Corporation

Yangzhou Kindsway Biotech Co. Ltd.

Mediso Ltd.

To Know More on Additional Market Players, Download a Free Sample Report Here: https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Insight/request-pdf/3644

Analyst View:

Healthcare providers are spending more in PET-CT technology as the need for more precise and thorough diagnostic imaging grows. Continuous improvements in imaging technology, like the creation of new radiotracers and more sensitive detectors that improve PET-CT scanner diagnostic capabilities, are additionally benefiting the target market.

Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

Increasing Incidence of Cancer and Other Chronic Diseases

The rising global incidence of cancer and other chronic diseases such as cardiovascular and neurological disorders is a major driver of the PET-CT Scanner Device Market. PET-CT scanners are essential in the early detection, staging, and monitoring of these diseases, providing critical insights that guide treatment decisions.

Request for a Discounted Price on this Report @ https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Insight/request-discount/3644

Market Trends:

Growing Adoption of Hybrid Imaging Systems

The growing use of hybrid imaging systems, which integrate PET-CT with additional modalities like MRI is a major trend in the industry. By combining structural, metabolic, and functional imaging these hybrid systems provide unmatched diagnostic detail. This makes them especially useful in complex instances like multi-organ disorders or when evaluating the effectiveness of cutting-edge medicines.

Segmentation:

PET-CT Scanner Device Market is segmented based on Type, Application, End-User, and Region.

Type Insights

Stationary scanners is anticipated to boost the growth for target market as these scanners are equipped to handle a wide range of diagnostic needs making them versatile for various clinical applications.

Application Insights

Oncology is anticipated to boost the growth for target market as PET-CT scanners are extensively used in oncology for their ability to combine metabolic information from PET with anatomical details from CT.

End-User Insights

Hospitals is anticipated to boost the growth for target market as hospitals typically have a high volume of patients requiring diagnostic imaging, particularly for complex and critical conditions like cancer.

Request a Customized Copy of Report @ https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Insight/request-customization/3644

Recent Development:

In June 2024, Siemens Healthineers unveiled its latest PET/CT scanner, the Biograph Trinion, at the Society of Nuclear Medicine and Molecular Imaging annual meeting. The scalable axial field-of-view architecture of the scanner, which was recently approved by the US Food and Drug Administration, allows for on-site technology updates without requiring expensive room renovations or disrupting operations.

Regional Insights

North America: Continuous research and development initiatives in this region results in technological breakthroughs in PET-CT scanners including decreased radiation dosages and enhanced imaging resolution.

Continuous research and development initiatives in this region results in technological breakthroughs in PET-CT scanners including decreased radiation dosages and enhanced imaging resolution. Asia Pacific: Given the rising cancer rate in this region, there is a significant push in the market to improve cancer diagnosis and treatment. PET-CT scanner use in hospitals and diagnostic centers is growing as a result of many public and private sector initiatives to improve healthcare quality and accessibility as well as rising disposable incomes.

Browse Detail Report on "PET-CT Scanner Device Market Size, Share, By Type (Stationary Scanners and Mobile Scanners), By Application (Cardiology, Oncology, and Neurology), By End User (Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers, and Research Institutes), and By Region - Trends, Analysis, and Forecast till 2034" with complete TOC @ https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Global-PETCT-Scanner-Device-Market-3644

About Us:

Prophecy Market Insights is a specialized market research, analytics, marketing and business strategy, and solutions company that offer strategic and tactical support to clients for making well-informed business decisions and to identify and achieve high value opportunities in the target business area. Also, we help our client to address business challenges and provide best possible solutions to overcome them and transform their business.

Prophecy’s expertize area covers products, services, latest trends, developments, market growth factors, and challenges along with market forecast in various business areas such as Healthcare, Pharmaceutical, Biotechnology, Information Technology (IT), Automotive, Industrial, Chemical, Agriculture, Food and Beverage, Energy, and Oil and Gas. We also offer various other services such as, data mining, information management, and revenue enhancement suggestions.

Contact Us:

Prophecy Market Insights

US: 964 E. Badillo Street

#2042 Covina,

CA 91724

US toll-free: +1 860 531 2574

Rest of World: + 91 7775049802