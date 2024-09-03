GoodTime Unveils New Experience+ Suite, Elevating the Hiring Experience for All

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GoodTime, a leading provider of human-centric AI for talent teams, today announced the release of Experience+ , a new suite of features aimed at orchestrating the entire hiring experience — not just for candidates, but for interviewers and hiring managers as well. The new package, which includes an interviewer portal, an upgraded candidate portal, and AI-assisted scorecards, answers a need for organizations to keep the hiring experience engaging for candidates, interviewers, and hiring managers who are increasingly pressed for time.



A Holistic Approach to the Hiring Experience

A GoodTime survey of over 500 talent acquisition (TA) leaders found that nearly half (45%) anticipate candidate relationship management to become more important over the next year, with more touchpoints needed, more candidates needed, and therefore more time and energy from interviewers and hiring managers.

The Experience+ package addresses the fact that great candidate experiences come from great interviewer experiences.

With features like a dedicated interviewer portal and AI-summarized candidate profiles, interviewers can now leverage human-centric Al to create engaging candidate experiences that help organizations confidently identify and win top talent.

"Hiring teams today face an unprecedented challenge — fewer interviewers, yet more candidates to process. Experience+ is a game-changer, giving them the tools to manage this complexity in an increasingly limited timeframe," said Charles Mah, Chief Customer and Operations Officer at GoodTime. "With more demands placed on interviewers, it's crucial to ensure they are well-prepared to deliver an elevated experience and fair opportunity for all candidates. This preparedness not only enhances the candidate experience but also ensures consistency and fairness in the selection process."





The Experience+ package comes with a highly-anticipated feature set including:

An interviewer portal : AI-summarized resumes, context about the overall interview process, and action buttons for messaging, joining interviews, and completing scorecards give the hiring team everything they need to prepare for an interview and follow up in a timely manner.

: AI-summarized resumes, context about the overall interview process, and action buttons for messaging, joining interviews, and completing scorecards give the hiring team everything they need to prepare for an interview and follow up in a timely manner. An advanced candidate portal : Messaging options, built-in feedback collection, and fully customizable branding ensure candidates receive a best-in-class experience every time.

: Messaging options, built-in feedback collection, and fully customizable branding ensure candidates receive a best-in-class experience every time. AI-assisted scorecards: With custom questions, AI-powered scorecard summaries, and the ability to summarize multiple scorecards into consolidated feedback, hiring teams can move with more speed and confidence than ever before.



Details about the new suite of features can be found on GoodTime’s website .

Balancing Efficiency and Human Experience

Ahryun Moon, CEO of GoodTime, emphasized the company’s commitment to human-centric AI as it develops and releases new features: "Our Experience+ package is a direct response to what our customers have been asking for. It's rooted in our human-centric AI approach, designed to enable human-driven hiring processes with thoughtful, responsible, and exceptionally intuitive AI. At GoodTime, we believe that AI should enhance, not replace, human capabilities. This package is all about making the hiring journey more efficient while preserving the personal, human touch that is essential to building strong, lasting relationships with candidates."

About GoodTime

GoodTime elevates the entire hiring experience with human-centric AI, all while automating 90% of interview management tasks. Trusted by global talent teams at companies like Hubspot, Spotify, Priceline, and Lyft, our platform not only automates interview scheduling but also keeps candidates and interviewers deeply engaged throughout the hiring journey. Gain access to powerful insights and AI-driven recommendations to streamline processes and ensure every interviewer is always well-prepared. The result? Exceptional hiring experiences that consistently land you top talent.

Learn more at goodtime.io .

Media Contact

For more information or to arrange an interview with Ahryun Moon or Charles Mah, please contact:

Jake Link

press@goodtime.io

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1dddbbf5-cfe3-4f69-8a4b-961db0fdb6e4