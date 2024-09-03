Spending Crypto Anywhere: Bybit Powered by SATOS Brings Crypto Convenience to the Netherlands with Launch of Bybit Card

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Sept. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bybit Powered by SATOS is thrilled to announce the launch of the Bybit Card in the Netherlands. This innovative debit card empowers users to seamlessly utilize their crypto assets for everyday transactions, from purchasing groceries at Albert Heijn to enjoying a coffee at the train station. Bybit Card is set to revolutionize how Dutch users engage with their cryptocurrency assets.

The Bybit Card offers a unique opportunity for users in the Netherlands, enabling flexible spending options in both euros and cryptocurrencies. Currently, it supports EUR, USDT, USDC, BTC, ETH, and other major cryptocurrencies.

The global usability of Bybit Card ensures it serves as a versatile tool for international travel and expenses, providing unparalleled convenience and accessibility for all users.

Key Features of the Bybit Card

Convenient Cash Access: Withdrawing cash from any ATM worldwide that supports Mastercard for added convenience.

Flexible Card Options: Choosing between virtual and physical cards, both compatible with Apple Pay and Google Pay for on-the-go payments.

Lucrative Rewards: Enjoying a loyalty program offering 2% cashback on all purchases, with VIP tiers reaching up to 10% cashback (conditions apply).



Signing Up for Exclusive Rewards and Referral Bonuses

Deposit bonus of €10 for selected users

Spending and enjoying 10% cashback, capped at €600

Dedicated Reward Shop: Accessing a curated selection of exclusive rewards.

Referral Program: Earning 20 USDT for the referrer and 10 USDT for the referee per successful referral application.

"We are thrilled to bring the Bybit Card to the Netherlands," said Joan Han, Sales & Marketing Director at Bybit. "Our goal is to make cryptocurrency accessible and user-friendly for everyone. The Bybit Card is a significant step towards achieving this vision, providing Dutch users with a convenient and rewarding way to spend their digital assets."

Bybit continues to push the boundaries of innovation in the crypto space. For more information about the Bybit Card, please visit https://www.bybit.nl/fiat/cards

#Bybit #TheCryptoArk

About Bybit Powered by SATOS

In June 2023, Bybit formed a strategic alliance with SATOS, one of the oldest crypto service providers operating in the Netherlands and Belgium since 2013. This partnership is a testament to our commitment to providing the best services to our users in line with regulatory guidelines, and ensuring the delivery of high-quality services to our users.

About Bybit

Bybit is the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving over 40 million users. Established in 2018, Bybit provides a professional platform where crypto investors and traders can find an ultra-fast matching engine, 24/7 customer service, and multilingual community support. Bybit is a proud partner of Formula One’s reigning Constructors’ and Drivers’ champions: the Oracle Red Bull Racing team.

For more details about Bybit, please visit Bybit Press .

For media inquiries, please contact: media@bybit.com

For more information, please visit: https://www.bybit.com

For updates, please follow: Bybit's Communities and Social Media

Contact

Head of PR

Tony Au

Bybit

tony.au@bybit.com