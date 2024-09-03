Transportation Management Systems Business Research Report 2024: Market to Reach $33.8 Billion by 2030 - AI-Driven Demand Forecasting Enhances Efficiency in Transportation Operations

Dublin, Sept. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Transportation Management Systems - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Transportation Management Systems was estimated at US$13.2 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$33.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 14.4% from 2023 to 2030.







Technological innovations have significantly influenced the transportation management systems market. The integration of advanced technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), and Internet of Things (IoT) has enhanced the capabilities of TMS solutions. AI and ML algorithms enable more accurate demand forecasting, route optimization, and predictive maintenance, improving the efficiency and reliability of transportation operations.

IoT devices provide real-time tracking and monitoring of shipments, offering greater visibility and control over the supply chain. Cloud-based TMS solutions have increased accessibility and scalability, allowing businesses to deploy and manage their transportation operations more flexibly. These technological advancements have expanded the functionality and applications of TMS solutions, driving their adoption across various industries.



Who Are the Major Users and What Are Their Needs?



The major users of transportation management systems include manufacturers, retailers, logistics service providers, and e-commerce companies. Manufacturers use TMS solutions to manage the transportation of raw materials and finished goods, seeking systems that offer robust planning and optimization capabilities. Retailers rely on TMS solutions to ensure timely delivery of products to stores and customers, requiring real-time tracking and efficient carrier management.

Logistics service providers use TMS solutions to manage their fleet and optimize their transportation operations, demanding systems that offer comprehensive reporting and analytics. E-commerce companies rely on TMS solutions to handle high volumes of shipments and returns, seeking systems that provide seamless integration with order management and fulfillment processes. Each user group requires TMS solutions that offer reliability, scalability, and integration with their existing systems.



What Is Driving Growth in the Transportation Management Systems Market?



The growth in the transportation management systems market is driven by several factors, including the increasing complexity of supply chains, the rise of e-commerce, and advancements in technology. The growing complexity of global supply chains, driven by factors such as globalization and increasing consumer demands, has necessitated the use of advanced TMS solutions to manage transportation operations more effectively.

The rise of e-commerce has significantly increased the volume and complexity of shipments, driving the demand for efficient and scalable TMS solutions. Advancements in technology, including AI, ML, and IoT, have enhanced the capabilities of TMS solutions, making them more valuable for businesses. Additionally, the increasing focus on reducing transportation costs and improving customer satisfaction has further fueled the adoption of TMS solutions.



Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Roadways Transportation Management Systems segment, which is expected to reach US$14.6 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 14.4%. The Railways Transportation Management Systems segment is also set to grow at 13.5% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, which was estimated at $3.5 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 13.5% CAGR to reach $5.1 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

