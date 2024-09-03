NGS Sample Preparation Market Trends Will Exceed US$ 9.5 Billion Value by 2034, at 7.5% CAGR: Prophecy Market Insights

Covina, Sept. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prophecy Market Insights forecasts that the global NGS sample preparation market will grow from US$ 4.9 Billion in 2024 to US$ 9.5 Billion by 2034, driven by a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5% throughout the forecast period.

NGS Sample Preparation Market Report Overview

NGS Sample Preparation has revolutionized genomics by enabling comprehensive analysis of DNA and RNA sequences with high throughput and accuracy. NGS Sample Preparation is a critical step in this process, involving the preparation of biological samples to ensure they are suitable for sequencing.

This preparation includes DNA or RNA extraction, fragmentation, library construction and amplification, which are essential to generating high-quality sequencing data. The sample preparation process is crucial because it directly impacts the accuracy and reliability of the sequencing results. It involves converting complex biological samples into a format compatible with sequencing technologies.

Download a Free Sample Research Report with Latest Industry Insights: https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Insight/request-sample/3837

Our Free Sample Report includes:

Overview & introduction of market study

Revenue and CAGR of market

Drivers & Restrains factors of market

Major key players in market

Regional analysis of the market with a detailed graph

Detailed segmentation in tabular form of market

Recent development/news of market

Opportunities & Challenges of Market

Competitive Landscape:

The NGS Sample Preparation Market is characterized by rapid growth, technological innovation and fierce competition. Companies are expanding their global presence, focusing on sustainability and diversifying their service offerings to stay competitive.

Some of the Key Market Players:

Agilent Technologies

Aurora Biomed Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Danaher Corporation

Eppendorf AG

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Hamilton Company

Illumina, Inc.

New England Biolabs, Inc.

Oxford Nanopore Technologies Limited

To Know More on Additional Market Players, Download a Free Sample Report Here: https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Insight/request-pdf/3837

Analyst View:

The target market is growing quickly as a result of the growing use of NGS technologies in many different industries including personalized medicine, oncology and genomics. The demand for precise and effective sample preparation techniques that can manage the complexity of biological materials and produce high-quality sequencing data is fuelling the target market expansion.

Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

Expansion of NGS Applications in Clinical Diagnostics

The demand for high-quality sample preparation is being driven by the increasing use of next-generation sequencing (NGS) in clinical diagnostics, specifically for cancer genomics, genetic diseases, and personalized medicine. NGS is being utilized more and more for illness diagnosis, treatment planning, and monitoring therapy responses.

Request for a Discounted Price on this Report @ https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Insight/request-discount/3837

Market Trends:

Increasing Focus on Genomic Research and Personalized Medicine

The development and implementation of sophisticated NGS sample preparation techniques are being driven by the growing emphasis on personalized medicine and genetic research.

Segmentation:

NGS Sample Preparation Market is segmented based on Product, Workflow, Therapy Area, Application, and Region.

Product Insights

Consumables is anticipated to boost the growth for target market as the quality and success of NGS analyses heavily depend on the quality of the consumables used. High-quality reagents and kits are crucial for accurate DNA/RNA extraction, library preparation, and sequencing, which directly impact the reliability of the results.

Workflow Insights

Quality control is anticipated to boost the growth for target market as high-quality NGS data is vital for meeting both research and clinical standards. For research purposes, quality control helps in obtaining precise and reliable data necessary for studies and publications.

Therapy Area Insights

Oncology is anticipated to boost the growth for target market as the field of oncology is rapidly evolving with advancements in cancer genomics and precision medicine.

Application Insights

DNA sequencing is anticipated to boost the growth for target market as the versatility of DNA sequencing across different areas of research and medicine makes it a primary focus in the NGS sample preparation market.

Request a Customized Copy of Report @ https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Insight/request-customization/3837

Recent Development:

In May 2024, QIAGEN announced the launch of its QIAseq Multimodal DNA/RNA Library Kit. The new kit enables seamless preparation of DNA and RNA libraries for next-generation sequencing (NGS), such as whole genome sequencing (WGS) and whole transcriptome sequencing (WTS), as well as downstream target enrichment based on hybrid-capture from a single sample.

Regional Insights

North America: This region is characterized by its early adoption of next-generation sequencing technologies and significant investments in research and development. This has led to the development and deployment of sophisticated NGS sample preparation tools and solutions.

This region is characterized by its early adoption of next-generation sequencing technologies and significant investments in research and development. This has led to the development and deployment of sophisticated NGS sample preparation tools and solutions. Asia Pacific: The target market in this region is characterized by a growing emphasis on genomics research and its application in personalized medicine, agricultural biotechnology, and environmental studies.

Browse Detail Report on "NGS Sample Preparation Market Size, Share, By Products (Workstation (Open System and Closed System), Standalone, and Consumables), By Workflow (Fragmentation and Quality Control), By Therapy Area (Oncology and Neonatal), By Application (DNA Sequencing and Metagenomics), and By Region - Trends, Analysis, and Forecast till 2034" with complete TOC @ https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Global-NGS-Sample-Preparation-Market-3837

About Us:

Prophecy Market Insights is a specialized market research, analytics, marketing and business strategy, and solutions company that offer strategic and tactical support to clients for making well-informed business decisions and to identify and achieve high value opportunities in the target business area. Also, we help our client to address business challenges and provide best possible solutions to overcome them and transform their business.

Prophecy’s expertize area covers products, services, latest trends, developments, market growth factors, and challenges along with market forecast in various business areas such as Healthcare, Pharmaceutical, Biotechnology, Information Technology (IT), Automotive, Industrial, Chemical, Agriculture, Food and Beverage, Energy, and Oil and Gas. We also offer various other services such as, data mining, information management, and revenue enhancement suggestions.

Contact Us:

Prophecy Market Insights

US: 964 E. Badillo Street

#2042 Covina,

CA 91724

US toll-free: +1 860 531 2574

Rest of World: + 91 7775049802