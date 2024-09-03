Notification of major shareholding

With reference to section 30 of the Danish Capital Markets Act and to company announcement of 29 August 2024 regarding the roll back of the share capital reduction performed on 30 May 2024, Park Street A/S (the "Company") hereby announces the below developments in the direct and indirect holdings of share capital and voting rights in the Company by Park Street Asset Management Limited.

As a consequence of the rolled-back capital reduction performed on 29 August 2024, and the subsequent re-issuance of the cancelled class A-shares and class B-shares primarily as treasury shares, the direct and indirect shareholdings of Park Street Asset Management Limited have decreased from 92.51% to 71.78%.

As of 29 August 2024, Park Street Asset Management Limited directly and indirectly holds a total of 41,043,493 shares, divided into 6,722,484 class A-shares owned directly by Park Street Asset Management Limited, and 2,137,939 class A-shares and 32,183,070 class B-shares owned by its controlled company Park Street NordAc S.à.r.l.

