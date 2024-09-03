Park Street A/S - Changes to amount of treasury shares held

With reference to company announcement of 29 August 2024 regarding the roll back of the share capital reduction performed on 30 May 2024, Park Street A/S (the "Company") hereby announces, in accordance with section 31 of the Danish Capital Market Act, that, following the roll back of the capital reduction and the subsequent re-issuance of the cancelled class A-shares and class B-shares, the Company currently holds a total of 13,794,324 shares in treasury consisting of 1,629,459 class A-shares (listed) and 12,164,865 class B-shares (unlisted) corresponding to 24.13% of the Company’s total share capital.

For further information please contact Pradeep Pattem, CEO at parkstreet@parkstreet.dk