Blue Federal Credit Union Wins Nationwide Recognition

Cheyenne, Wyoming, Sept. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue Federal Credit Union is thrilled to announce that it has been named the Best Credit Union by Forbes in their prestigious "Best-In-State Credit Unions" list. It has also been recognized for offering the Best Checking Account Perks by Newsweek and was ranked as one of the nation's Best Credit Unions to work for by American Banker.

These recognitions underscore Blue Federal Credit Union's unwavering commitment to providing exceptional financial services and support to its members across the country, as well as its dedication to its employees.

"We are incredibly proud to receive these honors from Forbes, Newsweek, and American Banker," said Kim Alexander, Chief Strategy Officer of Blue Federal Credit Union. "Being named the Best Credit Union is a testament to our team's hard work and our commitment to serving our members with integrity, innovation, and care. The recognition we received for our checking account perks further validates our efforts to provide exceptional value and convenience to our members. And lastly, being recognized as one of the best credit unions in the nation to work for speaks to our unwavering dedication to our staff, who are making it all happen for our members.”

Blue Federal Credit Union has always prioritized the needs of its members, offering a wide range of financial products and services designed to help them achieve their financial goals. From competitive rates on loans to high-yield savings options, Blue remains devoted to creating a positive impact in the lives of its members and the communities it serves.

As the financial landscape continues to evolve, Blue Federal Credit Union remains steadfast in its commitment to delivering top-tier services and innovative solutions to meet the diverse needs of its members. You can learn more about joining Blue, either as a member or a potential employee, by visiting bluefcu.com.

Blue Federal Credit Union is a not-for-profit financial institution serving eight Wyoming locations and nineteen Colorado locations, as well as members worldwide. Our purpose is to create a true cooperative connected to and inspired by the communities we serve and to help discover new pathways to realize your possibilities. To learn more about joining Blue, visit bluefcu.com/join.

