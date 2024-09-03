Elite Rentals Dubai Unveils the Lamborghini Yacht: A New Era of Yacht Rentals in Dubai

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Sept. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elite Rentals Dubai has just become the monopoly in the yacht rentals business as we announce the arrival of a Lamborghini yacht in Dubai for the first time in the history of yachting. We are super proud to claim that we are the only yacht rental company in Dubai offering a luxurious yachting experience. We can’t wait to have you aboard and live the dream.



Our co-founder, Kristan De Graaf , voices his enthusiasm: “The feeling of offering our clients unparalleled luxury helps us keep going. We take pride in owning an exclusive Lamborghini yacht and we are thrilled to be the first-ever company in Dubai to offer this unique experience.”

Julian De Graaf , another co-founder has something to say as well, “Our Lamborghini yacht will reshape the world of yacht rental in Dubai. This new luxurious experience will prove to be a benchmark for thrill seekers.”

Extending Our Services

Elite Rentals Dubai isn’t just bringing a Lamborghini yacht for its clients but we are also expanding our yacht rental Dubai services. We are now providing offers for all kinds of events in one place. Be it a romantic cruise, some quality family time, or a lavish corporate event, we have got you covered. You can choose from our extensive fleet of yachts fit for any occasion.

Why Choose Us?

Monopoly in Yachting Business

We can proudly claim to be the only company that owns a Lamborghini yacht in Dubai to offer the luxury that Dubai’s waters haven’t seen before.

Magnificent Fleet

We have a wide range of luxury yachts, suitable for any occasion, with top-of-the-line amenities.

Top-notch Services

We make sure to deliver a memorable experience. Fine dining, comfort, and whatnot - we take care of our customer’s needs.

