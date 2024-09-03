United States Medical Display Monitors Research Report 2024: Market Trends, Competition, Forecasts & Opportunities, 2019-2029

Dublin, Sept. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Medical Display Monitors Market, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2019-2029F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



United States Medical Display Monitors Market was valued at USD 601.07 million in 2023 and is anticipated to project impressive growth in the forecast period with a CAGR of 6.77% through 2029

The United States Medical Display Monitors Market is a critical segment of the healthcare technology industry, playing a pivotal role in medical imaging and diagnostic processes. These high-resolution display monitors are essential for healthcare professionals, including radiologists, surgeons, and clinicians, as they aid in accurate diagnosis, treatment planning, and surgical procedures.







High-Resolution 4K and Beyond



One of the most significant trends in medical display monitors is the adoption of ultra-high definition 4K and even 8K resolutions. These displays offer unparalleled clarity and detail, making them ideal for visualizing intricate medical images, such as radiology scans and surgical procedures. The demand for higher resolutions is driven by the need for more precise diagnoses and improved surgical outcomes.



Wider Color Gamuts



Medical display monitors are increasingly incorporating wider color gamuts, including technologies like Quantum Dot and OLED displays. These enhancements ensure more accurate color representation, which is crucial for distinguishing subtle differences in medical images. Improved color accuracy is particularly beneficial in fields like pathology and dermatology.



3D and 4D Imaging



Advancements in medical imaging, such as 3D and 4D techniques, are becoming more commonplace. Medical display monitors are adapting to accommodate these innovative imaging modalities. 3D and 4D imaging provide healthcare professionals with enhanced spatial information, improving their ability to visualize and understand complex anatomical structures and disease processes.



Segmental Insights

Type Insights



Based on the category of Type, the greyscale sector exerted its dominated over the market in 2023. Greyscale, the feature that facilitates the presentation of images in a wide spectrum of grey tones, ranging from 4,096 to 65,536 shades, played a pivotal role. The driving forces behind this market growth were its cost-effectiveness and streamlined workflow.

Companies are actively devising methods to seamlessly transition between color and monochrome displays. In contrast, color displays offer radiologists a distinct advantage by facilitating the easier differentiation of tissues and cancerous cells, thus enabling swift interpretation of diagnostic data. Consequently, the market for color displays is anticipated to experience accelerated growth.



Technology Insights



Based on the category of Technology, the LED category emerged as the dominated force in the market, securing the largest share of revenue in 2023. This prominence can be attributed to several advantages, including low energy consumption, the production of brighter images, an extended operational lifespan, minimal heat generation, resilience to temperature-sensitive conditions, reduced power usage, a wide range of display sizes and resolutions, and cost-effectiveness. These benefits have significantly contributed to the LED segment's substantial revenue share.



Conversely, the OLED segment experienced the most rapid growth due to its ability to deliver a higher contrast ratio even in low ambient light, thinner and lighter displays compared to LED technology, the capability to showcase fast-motion content without blurring, and the provision of intricate color displays.



Before the advent of LEDs and OLEDs, CCFL monitors were the conventional display technology widely employed. However, their usage is anticipated to persist primarily within smaller clinics and lower-tier diagnostic centers.



Regional Insights



The North-East region poised to assert its dominated in the United States Medical Display Monitors Market. The region boasts a rich concentration of top-tier medical institutions and research centers, fostering a robust demand for cutting-edge medical display solutions. North-Eastern states have been at the forefront of adopting advanced healthcare technologies and practices, creating a receptive environment for innovative medical display monitors.

The region's strategic geographical location facilitates seamless access to major healthcare hubs on the East Coast, further enhancing its market reach. North-Eastern states have shown a consistent commitment to healthcare infrastructure investment and development, aligning with the growing need for high-quality diagnostic and imaging equipment. Lastly, a skilled workforce, proximity to key industry players, and a strong emphasis on healthcare excellence collectively position the North-East region to dominate the United States Medical Display Monitors Market in the foreseeable future.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 87 Forecast Period 2023 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $601.07 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $897.02 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.7% Regions Covered United States



Report Scope:

Key Market Players

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

Quest International SA

Stryker Corp

Double Black Imaging Corp

STERIS Corp

UTI Technology Services Ltd

NDS Surgical Imaging LLC

Canvys

BenQ Corp

Advantech Co., Ltd.

United States Medical Display Monitors Market, By Type:

Greyscale

Color

United States Medical Display Monitors Market, By Aspect Ratio:

16:09

21:09

04:03

United States Medical Display Monitors Market, By Technology:

LED

OLED

CCFL

United States Medical Display Monitors Market, By Application:

General Radiology

Mammography

Surgery

Dentistry

Digital Pathology

Others

United States Medical Display Monitors Market, By Region:

North-East

Mid-West

West

South

