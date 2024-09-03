“We’re Coming for Everything Our Ancestors Were Denied”: BCFNJC Releases What We Heard Report and Accredited CPD Content from the 3rd Annual First Nations Justice Forum

syilx Homelands, Westbank BC, Sept. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The BC First Nations Justice Council (BCFNJC) is pleased to share the What We Heard Report from the 3rd Annual First Nations Justice Forum (Justice Forum), along with video lectures from the event that legal professionals may use to fulfill the Law Society of British Columbia’s accredited Continuing Professional Development (CPD) requirements.

The What We Heard Report provides a summary of the proceedings and findings from the Justice Forum, which took place April 8-10th, 2024 on the Homelands of the Musqueam, Squamish, and Tsleil-Waututh (Vancouver). First Nations leaders, Elders, justice partners, and community members came together in the spirit and theme of “collaboration” to hold up and advance the BC First Nations Justice Strategy (the Strategy). Rightsholders shared insights on justice issues related to the Strategy, discussed community justice priorities, and were updated on the Strategy’s progress.

Plenary presentations also allowed attendees to hear from panels of First Nations leaders, subject matter experts, and government partners on relevant justice topics – from policing and diversion to First Nations laws in child protection and tripartite collaboration with provincial and federal governments. These plenary sessions were filmed and are now available as accredited CPD video lectures.

“The What We Heard Report honours and weaves together the voices, stories, and insights shared by Rightsholders into a powerful tool that will teach, inspire, and guide,” stated Amanda Carling, CEO of BCFNJC. “The report will not only inform ongoing justice work but will be used alongside our CPD video lectures to call in lawyers and legal professionals so they can truly understand what the BC First Nations Justice Strategy is about. Improving the justice outcomes for Indigenous people requires the support of everyone, and it is BCFNJC’s hope that both the public and those working in the justice system can meaningfully engage with our content and learn from the teachings generously shared by Rightsholders at the Justice Forum.”

The Justice Forum was filled with tailored workshops and breakout sessions focused on gathering community insights on specific areas of work under the Strategy, including the Indigenous Women’s Justice Plan, diversion and community-based justice programming, public legal education, and much more. Key themes from these discussions have been captured in the What We Heard Report.

“Over half of the forum attendees were community members and BCFNJC is proud that the What We Heard Report reflects their wisdom, gifts, and what they envision for their Nations and people. Their voices echoed loudly and resolutely as they shared that trust is key for justice reform. We must earn their trust and trust in their processes, systems, and laws,” stated Kory Wilson, BCFNJC Chair. “As Chief Don Tom, UBCIC Vice-President shared in his opening remarks, ‘We’re coming for everything our Ancestors were denied.’ Rightsholders are making their Ancestors proud as they rectify past injustices. It is our duty to work with and trust in them. We can start by learning from their stories and experiences centered in the What We Hear Report.”

“An undeniable truth that echoed throughout the Forum is the profound need for courage. It takes institutional courage for people to demonstrate empathy, to show they care, to listen to the stories, and to help get people in need the resources and supports. This courage is what is needed for our communities.” stated Boyd Peters, BCFNJC Vice-Chair. “BCNFJC will continue working with First Nations communities and Indigenous people across BC to empower those working within the justice system, including law enforcement officials, legal practitioners, and members of the judiciary, to confidently take a proactive stance and embody this courage.”

The Justice Forum was made possible due to the continued leadership and support of the 200+ First Nations in BC, as well as the commitment and generosity of the Law Foundation of BC who was the primary funder of the Justice Forum. Planning is underway for the 4th annual Justice Forum which is set to take place in fall 2025.

Read the What We Heard Report here.

Hear stories shared during the 3rd Annual Justice Forum here.

Watch the CPD Accredited Video Lectures here.

PDF version of the release here.

