Dublin, Sept. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Digital Marketing Trends in Type 2 Diabetes - April 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.













This report provides an assessment of key digital marketing metrics for pharmaceutical assets in the Type 2 Diabetes (T2D) market, focusing on both branded and unbranded websites for patients and healthcare professionals (HCPs). The analysis includes metrics such as website traffic volume, user engagement, traffic sources, digital display advertising (DDA), and paid search engine optimization (SEO). The report covers data from key regions, including the United States, Europe, and Canada (EUCAN).













Novo Nordisk's Ozempic.com achieved the highest total traffic across branded type 2 diabetes (T2D) patient sites in the US, at 16,000,000 visitors from April 2023 to March 2024. This was followed by Rybelsus.com with over 9,000,000 visits. Overall, the highest proportion of traffic to top branded patient T2D websites originated from direct sources, followed by organic sources.

Farxiga.com had the highest level of direct traffic (85%), followed by Rybelsus.com (64%). Ozempic.com was also supported by the most paid search engine optimization (SEO) at over 37,000 keywords, closely followed by Mounjaro.com (over 32,000 keywords). Eli Lilly spent the most on digital display advertising (DDA) for Mounjaro.com, at approximately $40.6 million, followed by Rybelsus.com at $39.2 million.



Novo Nordisk's Novomedlink.com achieved the highest total traffic across T2D healthcare professional (HCP) sites in the US, with over 1,000,000 visitors from April 2023 to March 2024. Overall, the highest proportion of traffic to branded T2D websites for HCPs originated from organic sources, followed by paid sources and referral traffic. There were few websites with detected paid SEO and DDA spend. Novomedlink.com was supported by the most paid SEO at around 38,080 keywords.



In the US, few T2D-specific unbranded resources were detected from pharma companies. Novo Nordisk's Diabeteseducation.novocare.com (previously Cornerstones4Care.com) achieved the highest total traffic across T2D unbranded sites in the US, with over 260,000 visitors from April 2023 to March 2024, followed by Sanofi's Teamingupfordiabetes.com with more than 45,000 visitors. Between April 2023 and March 2024, only one site had detectable DDA in the US.



There were a few branded sites in the five major European markets (5EU: France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK) and Canada (EUCAN) that had detectable traffic. Novo Nordisk's Rybelsus.ca achieved the highest total traffic across T2D branded sites in EUCAN, with over 13,000 visits from April 2023 to March 2024. This was followed by Novo Nordisk's Tresiba.ca with more than 5,000 visits.



In EUCAN, there were limited T2D specific unbranded resources that were detected from pharma companies. Between April 2023 and March 2024, Novo Nordisk's Diabete.fr achieved the highest traffic across T2D unbranded websites in EUCAN with approximately 560,000 visits, followed by AstraZeneca's Zuckerkrank.de with approximately 200,000 visits.



Reasons to Buy

Understand the digital marketing competitive landscape in T2D, with a view of leading patient and HCP branded assets across different regions.

See what tactics pharma companies are using to drive traffic to their T2D branded assets for patient and HCPs, such as DDA and paid SEO.

Understand what sources of website traffic are generating the most visits to these assets, such as paid SEO, social media, or organic searches.

Compare top branded and unbranded assets for patients by how they address and support different patient needs.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

US Branded Websites for Patients

US Branded Websites for Physicians

EUCAN Branded Websites

EUCAN Unbranded Websites

Appendix

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

Novo Nordisk

Eli Lilly

Sanofi

AstraZeneca

Boehringer Ingelheim

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nd0hz3

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.