Foot and Mouth Disease Vaccine Market Research Report 2024

Dublin, Sept. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Foot and Mouth Disease Vaccine Market Report by Animal Type, Vaccine Type, Distribution Channel, and Region 2024-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global foot and mouth disease (FMD) vaccine market size reached US$ 2.12 billion in 2023. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 3.86 billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 6.84% during 2023-2032.
The high prevalence of FMD along with its socio-economic impact on the international trade of animal products is driving the FMD vaccine market. The growing meat processing industry and the increasing consumption of dairy products are also fueling the need for FMD vaccines. Additionally, the rising demand for high-grade and disease-free meat supply from livestock is further augmenting the market growth. Apart from this, the implementation of mandatory norms regarding cattle rearing is leading to the bulk purchase of vaccines to control FMD outbreaks.
Furthermore, government bodies across the globe are also introducing several awareness programs for protecting endangered wildlife species, such as bison and antelope, against FMD. Rising globalization along with the growing livestock population across both developed and developing markets is also driving the market for FMD vaccines. Furthermore, the increasing presence of veterinary centers providing safe healthcare practices for livestock is also creating a positive impact on the market growth.
Key Questions Answered in This Report:
- How has the global foot and mouth disease (FMD) vaccine market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
- What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global foot and mouth disease (FMD) vaccine market?
- What are the key regional markets?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the animal type?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the vaccine type?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the distribution channel?
- What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?
- What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?
- What is the structure of the global foot and mouth disease (FMD) vaccine market and who are the key players?
- What is the degree of competition in the industry?
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|144
|Forecast Period
|2023 - 2032
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
|$2129 Million
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032
|$3861.8 Million
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|6.8%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Competitive Landscape:
- Paramount Agrovet Pvt. Ltd.
- Bayer AG
- Biogenesis Bago
- Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH
- Brilliant Bio Pharma Private Limited
- China Animal Husbandry Group
- FGBI "Federal Center for Animal Health"
- Indian Immunologicals Ltd.
- Limor De Colombia
- Merck & Co. Inc.
- Vecol S.A
- Vetal Animal Health Products Inc.
Key Market Segmentation:
Breakup by Animal Type:
- Cattle
- Pig
- Sheep and Goat
- Others
Breakup by Vaccine Type:
- Conventional Vaccines
- Oil-Based Vaccines
- Aluminum hydroxide/saponin-based Vaccines
- Emergency Vaccines
Breakup by Distribution Channel:
- Government Organizations
- Distributors/Pharmacies
- Private Vet
- Others
Breakup by Region:
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Bangladesh
- Vietnam
- Korea
- Others
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Others
- Middle East and Africa
- Nigeria
- Ethiopia
- Iran
- Algeria
- Others
- Europe
- Turkey
- Georgia
- Armenia
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6eeoff
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment