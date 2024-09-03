Highly Visible Packaging Market Size Expected to Reach USD 88.64 Bn by 2032

Ottawa, Sept. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global highly visible packaging market size was valued at USD 42.75 billion in 2022 and is predicted to hit around USD 88.64 billion by 2032, according to a study published by Towards Packaging a sister firm of Precedence Statistics.
Get a comprehensive free sample: https://www.towardspackaging.com/personalized-scope/5209
Key Takeaways: Leading Factors of the Highly Visible Packaging Market
- Shift towards convenient packaging due to consumer preferences is the major factor that drives the market.
- Environmental packaging perceives growth in North America due to sustainable issues.
- Aside from pharmaceutical and packaging sector, food industry is anticipating growth in upcoming years.
- Understanding consumer behaviour is the unceasing challenge for the market.
Market Overview
Visibility and Aesthetics Attract Key Market Players
The highly visible packaging market revolves around visible packaging of the products which provides crystal and clear view of the product. Along with this, showcasing brand logo and designing appealing packaging adhering to consumer preferences and desires are also the leading objective of the market. The demand for product visibility, security and size versality has increased the demand of the market.
Get the latest insights on packaging industry segmentation with our Annual Membership: https://www.towardspackaging.com/get-an-annual-membership
- In November 2023, Coveris had launched a packaging solution, Formpeel P, which was recyclable and flexible, at COMPAMED show in Düsseldorf, and was available in different texture depending on its use like peelable polyethylene of polyethylene base. The company also stated that it able to prove its resistance against puncture and was to extend shelf life.
The opening manoeuvre attributes to the convenient function of the visible packaging. The shelf appealing trend along with increasing environmental awareness has been a major factor for the growth of the market as key players collab to develop new packaging materials which will be eco-friendly and recyclable.
Driver
Demand For Convenience and Sustainability Drive the Market
The major driving factors are the increasing demand for convenient opening packaging wherein the consumers can easily open, use and close the packages. The easy to carry products packaging and specific labelling also fulfils the convenience demand thus leading to the growth of the market. The focus on sustainable packaging also boosts the market by attracting the market players which are driven by environmental consciousness. The sustainable packaging attracts environmental enthusiasts which increases the demand of the highly visible packaging market.
If there's anything you'd like to ask, feel free to get in touch with us @ sales@towardspackaging.com
Restraint
A Visible Challenge: Government Regulations
The leading challenge which hinders the growth of the highly visible packaging market is strict government regulations. The customs duties increasing on the import and export of packaging materials and appropriate and factual labelling on packaging product is compulsory. Apart from this, follow up of general requirements, confirmation of packaging material according to the government standards will decide the future of the particular company and negligence will result in loss of license and global shipping market. The economic ups and downs and political relations with global leaderships can also hinder the market growth.
Opportunity
Customization and Preference for Luxury Packaging
The market on global level is observed to get expanded at a major level with the rising demand for luxury packaging and offering of customization in the industry. The highly visible packaging market offers customized packaging based on consumer preferences which also demand for unique packaging designs. The attractive labels, integration of QR codes which provide virtual information and exclusive packaging offers during cultural fest or special occasions can increase the market opportunity. The demand for high-quality materials and the unique unboxing experience also creates market opportunities.
Get a customized report designed according to your preferences: https://www.towardspackaging.com/customization/5209
AI Integration
Innovations of Next Generation Designs with Technological Advancement
The technological advancement can innovate smart packaging which will compulsorily adhere to the strict environmental regulations and can be recyclable, reusable, compatible, traceable and biodegradable. The active packaging can maintain the product freshness and temperature according to internal-external atmospheric changes, given the reason it will grow in upcoming years. The modified atmospheric packaging technology can maintain the product quality during transportation and delivery, given the reason it can extend the shelf life and secure profitable margin for the packaging market.
The intelligent packaging for asset monitoring comes under hardware technology which use temperature indicators, freshness and ripening sensors, and radio frequency identification offers real-time tracking and can counterfeit thefts. The technological advancement will create opportunities for the market. Moreover, solutions such as smart packaging, sustainable and green packaging are observed to get support with the integration of artificial intelligence.
Regional Insights
Asia-Pacific: Growing Middle Class and Economic Growth
Asis-Pacific is the leading region for the highly visible packaging market. The market in this region is driven by increased consumption of packaged food, high disposable incomes and rapid economic growth. Countries like India and China are leading contributors in the visible packaging market due to focus on providing sustainable solutions. The rising demand for convenience and transparency, especially in ever-boosting food and beverage industries is observed to supplement the expansion of the market in Asia Pacific.
The rising penetration of smart packaging solutions into the pharmaceutical industry along with growing demand for highly nutritional products in multiple countries, create a significant factor to help the market grow. The region has less waste production due to strict government regulations and aesthetic packaging drives the market growth. The diversity across different the region and a focus on the sustainable solutions is the goal of the region.
- In March 2024, TOPPAN, a Tokyo-based subsidiary and Indian-based TOPPAN Speciality Films Private Limited (TSF) had developed a GL-SP, a BOPP-baes barrier film and was a new addition to transparent vapor-deposited barrier films. According to the company, the barrier was launched to provide stable quality control and reduce plastic consumption.
North America has established itself as the mature market with its focus on providing quality packaging and innovating new designs. The demand for environmental consciousness and utilization of biodegradable material which produce sustainable packaging solutions are the driving factors of the market. Countries like US and Canada are the leading contributors in the highly visible packaging market.
- In October 2023, ICONS, a supplier of cosmetic packaging solutions in collaboration with Eastman, a specialty materials company, had launched a monomaterial, a visible cosmetic compact which was made from Eastman Cristal™ One Renew, an RIC1 resin with 100% certified recycled content and which was innovated as a sustainable packaging solution.
Recent Developments
|Company
|Wiliot
|Headquarters
|Caesarea, Israel
|Recent Development
|In January 2024, Wiliot, an Internet of Things (IoT) start-up, had launched a packaging technology which offered end-to-end visibility of products and it was showcased at US National Retail Federation’s (NRF) Retail’s Big Show 2024, in New York City. The company also stated that the technology was an evolution of IoT and RFID (radio frequency identification technology).
|Company
|Schreiner MediPharm
|Headquarters
|Oberschleissheim, Germany
|Recent Development
|In December 2023, Schreiner MediPharm in collaboration with Keystone Folding Box Co, a packaging specialist for pharmaceutical industry, had developed a Key-Pak® wallet which included combination of child-resistant paperboard and state-of-art technology, and which has been established its importance in clinical trials.
Segmental Insights
By Type
The clamshell packaging is the dominating segment in the highly visible packaging market. It is dominating due to its properties which are enhanced protection and high clarity visibility. The clamshell packaging is easy for the customer to open and the design techniques provide strategically cutout parts which ensures additional visibility to highlight particular parts. All these qualities ensure high quality packaging of products like cell phones, cell cases, vegetables, snacks, beverages and this increases their demand in the market.
The blister packaging segment is the fastest growing segment in the highly visible packaging market. It will dominate the market due to its properties which are providing security and customizing according to the needs of the product. The blister packaging offers consumers the item which needs to be accessed quickly while ensuring the freshness, high-visibility and aesthetic and enhanced textual experience and this has increased its market demand. The packaging is usually used for medicines, batteries, and toy cars.
By End-User Industry
The food and beverage segment dominated the highly visible packaging market. The segment dominates due to increasing consumer awareness regarding hygiene and product security. The visible packaging provides consumers visibility, freshness and product security. The quick access and easy opening gain the consumer’s interest and increases the visible packaging demand in food sector.
The healthcare segment is the fastest growing segment in the highly visible packaging market. The segment dominates due to its need for evenly packing which will provide prescribed dosage to the consumer. The sterile conditions of the medicines need sealed packaging and hygiene and visible packaging offers it to the pharmaceutical sector.
More Insights in Towards Packaging
- The global form-fill-seal packaging market size anticipated to rise from USD 8.97 billion in 2022 to attain a calculated USD 14.96 billion by 2032 at a growing CAGR of 5.3% CAGR between 2023 and 2032.
- The global pet care packaging market size forecasted to expand from USD 11.2 billion in 2022 to reaching an estimated USD 17.52 billion by 2032 at a growing CAGR of 4.6% CAGR between 2023 and 2032.
- The worldwide refillable packaging market size forecasted to expand from USD 41.50 billion in 2022 to reaching an estimated USD 61.72 billion by 2032 at a growing CAGR of 4.1% CAGR between 2023 and 2032.
- The global dairy product packaging market size forecasted to expand from USD 31.45 billion in 2022 to achieve an approximation USD 51.96 billion by 2032 at a growing CAGR of 5.2% CAGR between 2023 and 2032.
- The global hermetic packaging market size calculated to go up from USD 4.31 billion in 2022 to accomplish a supposed USD 7.22 billion by 2032 at a growing CAGR of 5.3% CAGR between 2023 and 2032.
- The global consumer packaged goods (CPG) market size presumed to grow from USD 2,132.1 billion in 2022 to realize an expected USD 3,171.11 billion by 2032 at a growing CAGR of 4.1% CAGR between 2023 and 2032.
- The global thin wall packaging market size speculated to escalate from USD 41.48 billion in 2022 to fulfill a guesstimated USD 76.77 billion by 2032 at a growing CAGR of 6.4% CAGR between 2023 and 2032.
- The global dunnage packaging market size envisioned to advance from USD 3.8 billion in 2022 to reach a conjectured USD 6.52 billion by 2032 at a growing CAGR of 5.6% CAGR between 2023 and 2032.
- The global stick packaging market size is envisaged to surge from USD 325.21 million in 2022 to acquire a anticipated USD 547.63 million by 2032, at a growing 5.4% CAGR between 2023 and 2032.
- The global retail ready packaging market size prognosticated to elevate from USD 66.63 billion in 2022 to secure a forecasted USD 115.44 billion by 2032, growing at a 5.7% CAGR between 2023 and 2032.
Highly Visible Packaging Market TOC
Executive Summary
- Market Overview
- Key Findings
- Market Size and Growth Forecast
- Competitive Landscape
- Market Trends and Opportunities
- Conclusion
Introduction
- Market Definition
- Market Scope
- Research Methodology
Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers
- Market Restraints
- Market Opportunities
- Market Challenges
Highly Visible Packaging Market Segments
- Market Size and Forecast
- Market Segmentation by Type
- Blister Packs
- Clamshells
- Shrink Wraps
- Windowed Packaging
- Market Segmentation by Material
- Plastic
- Paper and Paperboard
- Glass
- Metal
- Market Segmentation by End-Use Industry
- Food and Beverage
- Pharmaceuticals
- Consumer Goods
- Electronics
- Others
Regional Analysis
- North America
- Market Size and Forecast
- Market Segmentation
- Competitive Landscape
- Europe
- Market Size and Forecast
- Market Segmentation
- Competitive Landscape
- Asia Pacific
- Market Size and Forecast
- Market Segmentation
- Competitive Landscape
- Latin America
- Market Size and Forecast
- Market Segmentation
- Competitive Landscape
- Middle East and Africa
- Market Size and Forecast
- Market Segmentation
- Competitive Landscape
Cross-Segment Analysis
By Type and End-User Industry
- Clamshell Packaging
- Food and Beverage
- Blister Packaging
- Healthcare
- Shrink Wrap
- Manufacturing
- Windowed Packaging
- Agriculture
- Others
- Electronics and Appliances
- Additional End-user Industries
By Type and Region
- Clamshell Packaging
- North America
- Blister Packaging
- Europe
- Shrink Wrap
- Asia Pacific
- Windowed Packaging
- Latin America
- Others
- Middle East & Africa
- Additional Regions
By End-User Industry and Region
- Food and Beverage
- North America
- Healthcare
- Europe
- Manufacturing
- Asia Pacific
- Agriculture
- Latin America
- Electronics and Appliances
- Middle East & Africa
Go-to-Market Strategies (Region Selection)
- Market Entry Strategies
- Direct Investment
- Joint Ventures and Partnerships
- Distribution Channel Strategies
- Online vs. Offline Channels
- Regional Distribution Strategies
- Marketing and Promotion Strategies
- Digital Marketing
- Traditional Advertising
- Sales Strategies
- Direct Sales
- Indirect Sales Channels
- Partnership and Collaboration Strategies
- Strategic Alliances
- Co-Branding Opportunities
Competition Analysis
- Market Share Analysis
- Market Share Distribution
- Competitive Positioning
- Key Players and Their Market Positioning
- Profiles of Major Competitors
- Competitive Advantage Analysis
- Competitive Landscape
- Market Structure
- Competitive Dynamics
- SWOT Analysis of Major Players
- Strengths
- Weaknesses
- Opportunities
- Threats
- Strategic Initiatives by Key Players
- Recent Developments
- Future Strategic Plans
Opportunity Assessment
- Market Opportunities by Region
- Regional Growth Potential
- Market Penetration Strategies
- Market Opportunities by Product Type
- High-Demand Product Categories
- Potential for Innovation
- Emerging Market Trends and Opportunities
- Latest Trends
- Future Market Potential
New Product Development
- R&D Investments and Innovations
- Current R&D Focus
- Investment Trends
- Product Launches and Developments
- Recent Product Launches
- Upcoming Innovations
- Technology Trends in Product Development
- Cutting-Edge Technologies
- Future Technological Developments
Plan Finances/ROI Analysis
- Cost Structure Analysis
- Fixed vs. Variable Costs
- Cost Drivers
- Pricing Strategies
- Pricing Models
- Impact of Pricing on Market Share
- ROI Analysis
- Return on Investment Metrics
- Financial Projections
- Break-Even Analysis
- Break-Even Point Calculation
- Impact of Market Conditions
Supply Chain Intelligence/Streamline Operations
- Supply Chain Structure
- Key Components of Supply Chain
- Supply Chain Management Best Practices
- Key Suppliers and Their Market Share
- Major Suppliers
- Supplier Market Dynamics
- Logistics and Distribution Network
- Distribution Channels
- Logistics Optimization
- Strategies for Streamlining Operations
- Process Improvements
- Technology Integration
Cross-border Intelligence
- Trade Analysis
- Import and Export Trends
- Trade Policies and Agreements
- Import and Export Trends
- Key Exporting and Importing Countries
- Trade Volume Analysis
- Cross-border Regulatory Framework
- Regulatory Challenges
- Compliance Requirements
Business Model Innovation
- Innovative Business Models in Highly Visible Packaging
- Disruptive Business Models
- Case Studies
- Revenue Models
- Revenue Streams
- Pricing Strategies
- Case Studies of Successful Business Models
- Examples from Industry Leaders
- Lessons Learned
Blue Ocean vs. Red Ocean Strategies
- Market Space Analysis
- Blue Ocean Strategy
- Red Ocean Strategy
- Strategies for Creating New Market Space
- Innovation Strategies
- Market Creation Tactics
- Competition Strategies in Existing Market Space
- Competitive Strategies
- Market Positioning
Integration of AI in the Highly Visible Packaging Industry
- Overview of AI Technologies in Packaging
- AI Technologies Overview
- Current AI Trends
- Applications of AI in Packaging
- Smart Tracking and Inventory Management
- Predictive Maintenance and Quality Control
- Optimization of Supply Chain Logistics
Benefits of AI Integration
- Enhanced Efficiency and Productivity
- Operational Efficiency
- Productivity Gains
- Cost Savings and Waste Reduction
- Cost Reduction Strategies
- Waste Management
- Improved Sustainability
- Environmental Impact
- Sustainability Practices
Case Studies and Examples
- Case Studies of AI Integration
- Industry-Specific Examples
- Impact Analysis
- Examples of Successful AI Applications in Packaging
- Real-World Applications
- Success Stories
Future Prospects and Innovations
- Emerging Technologies in Highly Visible Packaging
- Future Technology Trends
- Potential Innovations
- Future Trends and Innovations
- Market Predictions
- Innovative Developments
- Market Forecasts and Projections
- Short-Term and Long-Term Forecasts
- Growth Projections
Production and Consumption Data
- Global Production Volumes
- Production Statistics
- Key Production Centers
- Regional Production Analysis
- Regional Production Trends
- Comparative Analysis
- Consumption Patterns by Region
- Regional Consumption Trends
- Demand Analysis
- Key Trends in Production and Consumption
- Major Trends
- Market Dynamics
Company Profiles
- Amcor Limited
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Financial Performance
- Recent Developments
- Sealed Air Corporation
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Financial Performance
- Recent Developments
- Sonoco Products Company
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Financial Performance
- Recent Developments
- DS Smith Plc
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Financial Performance
- Recent Developments
- Mondi Group
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Financial Performance
- Recent Developments
- WestRock Company
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Financial Performance
- Recent Developments
- Smurfit Kappa Group
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Financial Performance
- Recent Developments
- Bemis Company, Inc.
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Financial Performance
- Recent Developments
- AptarGroup, Inc.
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Financial Performance
- Recent Developments
- Graphic Packaging International, LLC
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Financial Performance
- Recent Developments
- Huhtamaki Group
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Financial Performance
- Recent Developments
- Crown Holdings, Inc.
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Financial Performance
- Recent Developments
- Coveris Holdings S.A.
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Financial Performance
- Recent Developments
- Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Financial Performance
- Recent Developments
Conclusion and Recommendations
- Key Insights
- Strategic Recommendations
Appendix
- List of Abbreviations
- Sources and References
- Research Methodology
- About the Authors
- Disclaimer
Act Now and Get Your Highly Visible Packaging Market Size, Companies and Insight 2032 @ https://www.towardspackaging.com/price/5209
If you have any questions, please feel free to contact us at sales@towardspackaging.com
About Us
Towards Packaging is a leading global consulting firm specializing in providing comprehensive and strategic research solutions. With a highly skilled and experienced consultant team, we offer a wide range of services designed to empower businesses with valuable insights and actionable recommendations. We stay abreast of the latest industry trends and emerging markets to provide our clients with an unrivalled understanding of their respective sectors. We adhere to rigorous research methodologies, combining primary and secondary research to ensure accuracy and reliability. Our data-driven approach and advanced analytics enable us to unearth actionable insights and make informed recommendations. We are committed to delivering excellence in all our endeavours. Our dedication to quality and continuous improvement has earned us the trust and loyalty of clients worldwide.
Browse our Brand-New Journal:
https://www.towardshealthcare.com/
https://www.towardsautomotive.com/
https://www.precedenceresearch.com/
For Latest Update Follow Us: https://www.linkedin.com/company/towards-packaging/
Get Our Freshly Printed Chronicle: https://www.packagingwebwire.com/